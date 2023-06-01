Golf Cart drivers in Carrollton could be seeing law enforcement crackdown on ticketing golf carts that are not appropriately parked according to some information recently released by local authorities.
The Carrollton Police Department has put out a message on their Facebook announcing that residents and visitors both improperly parking has become a recurring issue.
“We have received numerous complaints that some golf carts have been parked improperly, causing inconvenience and potential hazards for pedestrians and drivers alike," CPD states on their Facebook post.
Authorities say golf carts, despite being compact and convenient, still must follow parking regulations.
Georgia law does allow for golf carts to be utilized on city streets as long as the posted speed limit on that street does not exceed 35 miles per hour and car safety seats for young children also apply when driving golf carts.
The post lists two parking rule reminders that have not been followed. The first being, “use marked parking spaces (as if you were in a regular vehicle).” The second rule mentioned says, “Avoid obstructing sidewalks, crosswalks, and building entrances. Keep these areas clear for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs to move freely and safely.”
"Let's keep our Square free from golf cart chaos and show everyone that we can follow the rules and still have a good time"
