K-9 Olivia and Officer Kane Moore

K-9 Olivia and Officer Kane Moore during a presentation at Carrollton Rotary Club this week.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

The Carrollton Rotary Club hosted members of the CPD K-9 Olivia, her handler, Officer Kane Moore, and Captain JJ Cole on Tuesday. During the program, Cole talked about the CPD K-9s and how they are utilized within the department as well as giving an update on the process made by the newest K9 Rotar. Moore also spoke with those in attendance about his relationship with Olivia and some of the things that they do.

Cole spoke first about the history leading up to the K9 program. Chief Carroll brought in the first K9 to the CPD during the early 90s.

