The Carrollton Rotary Club hosted members of the CPD K-9 Olivia, her handler, Officer Kane Moore, and Captain JJ Cole on Tuesday. During the program, Cole talked about the CPD K-9s and how they are utilized within the department as well as giving an update on the process made by the newest K9 Rotar. Moore also spoke with those in attendance about his relationship with Olivia and some of the things that they do.
Cole spoke first about the history leading up to the K9 program. Chief Carroll brought in the first K9 to the CPD during the early 90s.
“It’s never really been a solid coherent program up until a few years ago. We’ve had some good dogs come along but it’s usually just one or two dogs and you never know really where they’re going to be positioned in the PD,” Cole said. “About four years ago we really got to a point where we said we really need to be setting our own standard in this particular niche in law enforcement.”
Since then CPD have worked to build a K9 program with the goal of having a K9 on every patrol shift. At the beginning of 2023 the K-9s were Olivia, Kilo, Bob, and Jack. Each dog works a 12 hour shift with their handlers. Coming into the year, the CPD had budgeted to take the place of Kilo when he retired.
Since the start of the year, Kilo and Bob have both passed away. Corporal Will Awalt is currently in his second week of a 10-week training course with their newest K9, Rotar, who was brought in with financial support of the Carrollton Rotary Club.
Officer Kane Hemingway is meeting soon with the vendor who is leaving for Hungary in a few weeks. Upon receiving the K9, Hemingway will begin the 10-week training course as well.
Moore talked about a normal day saying upon arriving at the police department they receive a debriefing and patrol high drug traffic areas.
“One of our most recents busts we got five grams of fentanyl off the streets," Moore said. "Only six grams is trafficking because it is so potent.”
This is the second biggest bust for Moore and Olivia, the largest being 41 grams of cocaine.
Moore discussed some of the safety features that include the dog’s safety vests which are stab resistant and bullet proof, a med bag that contains items such as Narcan for the dogs, and a safety system within patrol cars.
“Cruisers are outfitted with a safety system that’s called Hotbox," Moore said. "Basically if my car gets to 80 degrees my back windows roll down, my fan kicks on, my siren kicks on, my lights kick on, and it calls my phone and it’s an automated message that says K9 Olivia is in trouble.”
The cruisers for K9 patrol do not have seats in the back and instead create a kennel for the dogs. Moore said she has a fan and water bowl and likes to lean up against the back right door watching out the window.
Moore keeps Olivia with him at all times even on his off days where they will continue training and be required to log hours.
“When you pick a handler it’s really important that they understand what they’re getting into," Cole said in reference to a recent conversation with a vendor. “Look, the next two years of your life are devoted daily to that dog.”
