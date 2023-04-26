K-9 Rotar and Corporal Will Await

The Carrollton Police Department has introduced their newest member of the department, K-9 Rotar.

Rotar is a 14-month old puppy and is a mix of German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois from Hungary. Corporal Will Awalt is Rotar’s handler and will begin training in May. Rotar will be trained as a dual-purpose K-9 which will include criminal apprehension, narcotic detection, tracking, and article searches.

