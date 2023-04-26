The Carrollton Police Department has introduced their newest member of the department, K-9 Rotar.
Rotar is a 14-month old puppy and is a mix of German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois from Hungary. Corporal Will Awalt is Rotar’s handler and will begin training in May. Rotar will be trained as a dual-purpose K-9 which will include criminal apprehension, narcotic detection, tracking, and article searches.
Rotar was brought in to take on the duties of K-9 Kilo who passed on April 10, 2023. Kilo also worked with Awalt since 2019.
According to CPD, “Kilo assisted in over 200 arrests and had over 500 deployments including missing children, drug trafficking, offender tracking, and other assists.”
Rotar is named in honor of the Rotary Club who gave the Carrollton Police Department a donation. The CPD listed their donors as the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary, Carrollton Noon Rotary, Carroll EMC, OmniCall, Go Print Plus, The UWG Foundation, Carroll County Sertoma Club, and Bobby Stewart.
