The Carrollton Police Department will be hosting the Georgia Public Safety Training Center Tactical Diffusion course beginning Wednesday morning.
CPD will host the scenario-based tactical diffusion course with law enforcement officers from different Georgia agencies at the Carrollton Public Safety Training Facility from Wednesday, June 22 until Friday, June 24, eight hours each day.
“We’re very big on scenario-based training. We’ve done scenario-based training since I got here and I’ve been here 20 years,” CPD Lieutenant Stephen Davenport said.
Davenport, who is a certified training instructor, said the first day of the course will be a scenario-based, lecture-style presentation, where the officers will learn different practices and procedures to use when communicating and interacting with the public.
“It’s going to cover a lot of different things, it’s scenario-based,” Davenport said. “The first day will be a lecture. It’ll talk about some different things that’s happened and some case studies, case reviews, case law and give examples. Then the two days after that will be practical where you actually go through scenario-based training where you have a scenario kind of script and you have role players that act out those scenarios and then the officers will deal with the problem or situation,” Davenport said.
Davenport told the Times-Georgian that classes like this are not new, but it is a new way of doing it. Davenport said names of courses and training have changed and this course has been referred to as “de-escalation” or “communication.”
Davenport said the tactical diffusion course was derived from their Use of Force instructor course.
“There was this class that’s put on by the Georgia Public Safety Training Center,” Davenport said. “They came up with a course called Use of Force Instructor, where you go to an 80-hour class and you learn how to better teach use of force. Several of us here at the police department went to that class down at Forsyth or had them come here and teach it here and this tactical diffusion is a byproduct of that kind of thing. Those instructors that went to Use of Force Instructor are going to teach tactical diffusion.”
Although CPD has seven department state certification required courses in addition to the P.O.S.T. required annual courses, their officers have access to a virtual learning academy, purchased by Chief Joel Richards, that have a plethora of topics from which they can gain more knowledge and training.
This training course is not mandatory for CPD officers, however all of those that are available are invited to join.
“Basically, if the shift is covered, we’ve got enough people to run this shift, they come. So it’s not mandatory, we have classes that are mandatory. This was, ‘hey, if we’ve got the spots, you know, we can cover a shift, we’ll put as many officers as we can in there,’ ”
Davenport said the training is not just for new law enforcement officers, but 30-year veterans also participate.
“I learn something new everyday,” Davenport said.
Davenport said these scenario based trainings give law enforcement officers a chance to encounter situations for the first time instead of the first time being in the public.
The training is able to assess whether officers are able to retain information and if they are a good fit for the department he added.
“It absolutely shows that,” he said. It’ll show, ‘hey, you know, this, this person is not retaining it, we need to add additional training, and do more.’ Or it comes to a point where you have a conversation with that person. And you’re just like, ‘look, this is not for everybody, maybe this isn’t for you.’ We’ve been fortunate. We think our screening process is done very well, so we don’t have a lot of that.”
