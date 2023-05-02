The Carrollton Police Department arrested Krista Bradberry, 33, of Carrollton and Gary Sutton, 50, of Carrollton, on May 1, 2023 for Possession of Methamphetamine.
According to the report, On May 1, 2023, CPD Officer Matt Jones was traveling east on West Highway 166 when he saw a female who was later identified as Bradberry, walking on the side of the road with a flashlight.
As Jones passed Bradberry, he saw a flashlight follow his patrol vehicle. This prompted Jones to turn around to see if Bradberry needed any assistance from him. Bradberry asked Jones for a ride to a different address.
Jones agreed to give Bradberry a ride and during the ride she provided Jones with her name and date of birth. Bradberry returned with a valid warrant and was arrested. When asked if she had anything illegal on her person, Bradberry informed Jones she had meth inside of her vagina. Bradberry was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
According to an incident report, on Monday CPD Officer Thomas Sutton was patrolling Bankhead Highway traveling eastbound. At the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Highway 166 Bypass, Thomas Sutton pulled up behind a vehicle operated by a man later identified as Gary Sutton. While at the intersection, Gary Sutton kept looking in his rear mirror as if he was startled by CPD presence. Officer Thomas Sutton ran the vehicle’s tag which showed that the registration had been canceled.
Officer Thomas Sutton then proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on Gary Sutton. Gary Sutton slowed down and pulled into the parking lot of the Regal Cinema on Bankhead Highway where he came to a stop.
Upon reaching Gary Sutton’s driver side window, Thomas Sutton introduced himself and explained the reason for the stop. Gary Sutton admitted that the vehicle registration had been canceled and he was going to Bowdon to get the tag from the owner of the vehicle.
Thomas Sutton asked if the car sale was a private sale and Gary Sutton informed him that the sale was made about six days prior to the incident on Facebook. Thomas Sutton was able to see that Gary Sutton was nervous because he stumbled over his words, was taking deep breaths, had shaky hands and had to pause to remember the name of his friend who the vehicle was registered to.
Thomas Sutton then asked Gary Sutton for his identification which he did not have. Thomas Sutton proceeded to ask Gary Sutton to step out of the vehicle and received his name and date of birth which he was able to run through dispatch. Gary Sutton told Thomas Sutton that he had his license revoked 25 years ago due to DUI charges.
Officer Sutton then asked Gary Sutton if there was anything in the vehicle that he should not have. Gary Sutton proceeded to tell Thomas Sutton that there was an open container on the passenger’s side floor that was from the night before. Thomas Sutton then asked for consent to search Gary Sutton which was permitted. Thomas Sutton found a large amount of $20 bills in his front left pants pocket. Gary Sutton informed Thomas Sutton that it was $2,000 he had won from the “ding ding” machines.
Thomas Sutton noticed that there was a Fairfield Plantation visitor pass on the vehicle that was dated back to April 21, 2023, which Gary Sutton said he had done some work there. Thomas Sutton noticed that there were some tools in the back of the vehicle as well. Thomas Sutton realized that this contradicted Gary Sutton’s story that the vehicle was purchased just six days ago.
Thomas Sutton then asked Gary Sutton for consent to search the vehicle. Thomas Sutton proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle where he found two small clear baggies, one containing marijuana and the other being methamphetamine which Gary Sutton said neither belonged to him.
According to the report, Thomas Sutton immediately placed Gary Sutton in handcuffs and read him his Miranda rights. The report stated that Gary Sutton proceeded to tell Thomas Sutton that the baggies did not belong to him.
Thomas Sutton continued the search and found a small clear baggie that was empty, "down the side of the passenger seat." According to the report, there was white residue on the inside of the bag. The baggie was discarded appropriately by Thomas Sutton. He also found a bottle of Corona Light that "was full on the passenger’s side floor and still cold."
Gary Sutton was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving with a Canceled Tag, Driving While License Revoked, and Open Container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.