The Carrollton Police Department arrested Krista Bradberry, 33, of Carrollton and Gary Sutton, 50, of Carrollton, on May 1, 2023 for Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to the report, On May 1, 2023, CPD Officer Matt Jones was traveling east on West Highway 166 when he saw a female who was later identified as Bradberry, walking on the side of the road with a flashlight.

