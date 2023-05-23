The Carrollton Police Department arrested Matthew Cook, 26, of Carrollton Saturday night for Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce. Corey Netherland and Alix Grall were also arrested for outstanding shoplifting warrants.
According to the report, on May 20, 2023 shortly after 9:00 p.m. CPD Officer Alec Uglum received a notification from Flock Safety Cameras of a vehicle that had warrants attached to it. The vehicle was a red 2013 Dodge Avenger that Grall and Netherland regularly drove. Both Grall and Netherland had outstanding warrants for shoplifting.
Uglum noted in his report that he had previously had encounters with Grall and Netherland as well as the Avenger that was caught on Flock. Uglum had made these encounters when he completed previous shoplifting and warrant arrests.
Uglum made it to Cedar Street in his patrol car when he saw the Avenger in the outside lane in order to get on the Carrollton Bypass towards Bankhead. At the intersection of Cedar Street and the Carrollton Bypass, Uglum saw a blonde woman in the passenger seat that he recognized as Grall and a man with curly hair and a baseball cap who he recognized as Netherland in the driver seat. Uglum also knew that he had a suspended license.
Uglum merged with traffic behind the suspect and then noticed that Netherland had merged right barely fitting between the two cards behind him which was a violation of OCGA 40-6-49: following too closely. Uglum proceeded to activate his vehicle and body-worn camera.
Uglum informed 911 dispatch that he would be conducting a traffic stop and gave necessary information to dispatch prior to the stop. Netherland turned onto Bankhead Highway towards Somerset Place and Uglum activated his blue emergency lights and siren.
Netherland entered the Carrollton Exchange parking lot and stopped near the Honey Baked Ham. Uglum radioed for additional officers due to the felony warrants and because there were four adults occupying the car.
Uglum approached the driver’s side of the Dodge Avenger and spoke with Netherland who was no longer wearing a seatbelt. Uglum noted that Netherland did not have Grall’s children in the vehicle but instead had two adult males, Matthew Dylen Cook and Robert Nathan Ray. For his safety, Uglum had Netherland roll the rear window down. Once the window rolled down, Uglum could smell marijuana which Cook informed him was in a clear plastic bag concealed by the door. Cook showed Uglum the Marijuana which was a misdemeanor amount.
Uglum informed Netherland that he had been stopped for several reasons including knowing his license was suspended. Uglum asked about firearms in the car and Netherland informed him he had a Taurus semi-auto handgun in a bag between his legs.
Uglum noted that while waiting for backup officers to arrive, Cook made a strange movement reaching with his right hand behind his back near the side of the car. Cook then switched to use his left hand and Uglum pointed it out and Cook began scratching his back. Uglum asked him if he was “stuffing” something or attempting to hide contraband. Cook denied hiding anything and said he was just scratching his back.
Once assisting officers arrived, Uglum looked to begin a probable cause vehicle search and take care of the felony warrants. Uglum had Netherland exit the vehicle and relocate to the patrol car. At this time, rain started to pour leading Uglum to speed up the process. Uglum handcuffed Netherland and informed him of the felony warrant for shoplifting.
Uglum then had Grall exit the vehicle and walk to a nearby patrol car and informed her of her felony shoplifting warrant while handcuffing her. Uglum then had Cook and Ray exit the vehicle and they consented to a search. No items were located.
During the probable cause search of the Avenger, Uglum secured the Taurus 709 slim handgun. The firearm was not reported stolen and was secured in the patrol car temporarily. The handgun was later placed in the trunk area at Netherland’s request.
“I observed Officer Maxwell manipulate the rear seat where Matthew had earlier reached," Uglum stated in his report. "An orange pill bottle with a white lid was easily visible. Maxwell handed me the container labeled ‘Karen L Woodall’ and ‘Oxycodone 10MG.’”
Oxycodone is listed as a schedule two controlled substance according to the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Uglum found two types of pills in the bottle. 32 tablets were identified as Oxycodone/Acetaminophen and 11 tablets were identified as Oxycodone.
Uglum spoke with Cook in Officer Hughes’ patrol car and informed him of his Miranda Rights. Cook acknowledged his rights and elected to talk with Uglum. Cook was asked about the pills that he had hidden and it admitted he had hid the pills and claimed full ownership of them. When asked about the label, Cook admitted they were not prescribed to them and told Uglum they belonged to a relative who he bought them from for “leg pain.” Cook was asked to exit the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs for transport.
The vehicle was turned over to Ray and all three that were arrested were transported to the Carroll County Jail.
