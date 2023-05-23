The Carrollton Police Department arrested Matthew Cook, 26, of Carrollton Saturday night for Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce. Corey Netherland and Alix Grall were also arrested for outstanding shoplifting warrants.

According to the report, on May 20, 2023 shortly after 9:00 p.m. CPD Officer Alec Uglum received a notification from Flock Safety Cameras of a vehicle that had warrants attached to it. The vehicle was a red 2013 Dodge Avenger that Grall and Netherland regularly drove. Both Grall and Netherland had outstanding warrants for shoplifting.

