The Carrollton Police Department arrested Nickolas Cheek, 34, of Carrollton, and Tiffany Hallmark, 27, of Franklin on Saturday morning after a traffic stop on Maple Street found them both to allegedly be in possession of Methamphetamine.
According to the report from CPD Officer Kane Hemingway, at approximately 10:23 a.m. he was patrolling Maple Street heading eastbound when he observed a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with a driver-side brake light allegedly out and an obscured tag blocked by a trailer hitch.
Hemingway initiated a traffic stop on Maple Street and stopped the S-10 in the driveway of a residence on Maple Street. Hemingway approached the driver-side window where he met Cheek, Hallmark and another passenger in the far seat. By the time that Hemingway introduced himself, Cheek had his license presented to hand over.
Cheek also asked Hallmark and the other passenger for their license since he could see that neither were strapped into a seatbelt. Hallmark allegedly informed Hemingway that she did not have a license and provided the name, “Amber Watson.” She also said that her birth date was April 30, 1988 and was unable to provide Hemingway with a social security number. The other passenger reportedly provided Hemingway with all of the necessary information as well as the last four digits of their social security number.
Cheek was asked to exit the vehicle so he could be shown the violations. When Cheek exited the vehicle he allegedly exited with a freshly lit cigarette which Hemingway noted in report, “people who light a cigarette during a traffic stop try to mask an odor, relieve stress or calm their nerves.”
Hemingway could see a black object in the driver’s door pocket that looked like a pistol. The item later turned out to be a pepper ball gun. The other passenger as well as Hallmark were instructed to exit the vehicle as well at the time and they complied. All three occupants exited the Chevrolet and stood between the S-10 and Hemingway’s patrol car.
Hemingway returned to his patrol car to conduct inquiries to the information he was given. The S-10 showed it had valid registration and insurance. Cheek had no active warrants and had a valid driver license.
The information provided by Hallmark came back as an actual person but the picture of “Amber Watson” was allegedly not Hallmark who was standing before Hemingway.
The other passenger also returned with a valid license and a no want status. Hemingway noted his picture was slightly different but it was a photo from October 2018.
Hallmark was called to the vehicle and asked for her real name. She then provided her information and stated that she had a probation violation warrant. Hemingway then proceeded to place her in handcuffs and asked if there was anything in the truck. She allegedly advised law enforcement that there was. When asked, Hallmark said there was methamphetamine in her purse and then proceeded to correct herself saying the device for inhalation was in her purse and the methamphetamine was in her bra. This admission gave Hemingway probable cause to search the vehicle because of the admission of illegal drugs and drug-related objects being in and having been in the Chevrolet.
Dispatch confirmed Hallmark’s warrants which were, a probation violation for sales of methamphetamine with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and the other being a Failure to Appear through the CPD.
Cheek and the other passenger both consented to a search of their person which Hemingway completed and did not find anything illegal. He then conducted a search of the truck. Within the truck, Hemingway found a cigarette box where Cheek had grabbed the cigarette from. Within the box, Hemingway reportedly found a clear bag with suspected methamphetamine. In Hallmark’s purse, he allegedly found used and new syringes as well as a used methamphetamine inhalation device.
Officer Hemingway then placed Cheek in handcuffs and was placed under arrest for illegal possession of methamphetamine. Hallmark was uncuffed in order to hand over the methamphetamine from her bra. She was then placed back into handcuffs, and the pair was transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.