The Carrollton Police Department arrested Nickolas Cheek, 34, of Carrollton, and Tiffany Hallmark, 27, of Franklin on Saturday morning after a traffic stop on Maple Street found them both to allegedly be in possession of Methamphetamine.

According to the report from CPD Officer Kane Hemingway, at approximately 10:23 a.m. he was patrolling Maple Street heading eastbound when he observed a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with a driver-side brake light allegedly out and an obscured tag blocked by a trailer hitch.