Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.