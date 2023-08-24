The Carrollton Police Department arrested Ramon Holland, 27, of Whitesburg on Wednesday evening. Holland was arrested by Officer William Christensen and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute.
According to the report by Christensen, on Aug. 23, at around 8:54 p.m. he was traveling north on Newnan Road behind a 2014 Dodge Journey. Christensen could allegedly smell the odor of marijuana and suspected the odor to be coming from the Journey. The Journey’s tag was run and returned to a black male, Holland, who had a warrant out of the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Christensen continued to follow the vehicle and as the Journey turned onto Austin Avenue he could see that the driver matched the description. Since the driver matched the description of the vehicle’s owner who had an active warrant, Christensen conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it turned onto Mandeville Avenue.
Upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver rolled the window down. Christensen stated that he could immediately smell marijuana from the interior of the vehicle. Christensen asked Holland for his license, which he handed over.
Christensen also said he observed Holland’s face was sweaty and his hands were trembling as he handed the license over. Holland said to Christensen, “Can I go ahead and step out ‘cause I already know… they had pulled me over two days ago and told me I had a warrant out of Sandy Springs.”
Christensen instructed Holland that he could step outside of the vehicle. As Holland was exiting the vehicle, he told Christensen that he had been stopped for the warrant previously, but Sandy Springs did not want him.
When asked if there was any weed in the car, Holland allegedly said, “Yes, sir.” Holland consented to a search of his person and when asked if he had anything he confirmed that he had weed in his pocket.
Christensen removed a plastic bag with suspected marijuana from Holland’s right pants pocket. Nothing else was found on Holland’s person during the search.
Christensen then asked if there was anything in the vehicle to which Holland said, “There are probably some doobies in there.” He then proceeded to place Holland in handcuffs and advise him that he was being detained. While being placed in the handcuffs Holland informed Christensen that the weed was in his backpack.
Christensen placed Holland in the rear of the patrol car and searched the vehicle where he found a black backpack in the front passenger seat. Inside of the backpack Christensen allegedly found a large plastic bag that contained multiple small plastic bags containing suspected marijuana. He also found, according to the report, a bag containing marijuana, a box of plastic sandwich bags, a digital scale, and $92.00 in cash.
Christensen said in the report, “In my knowledge, training, and experience, finding packaging materials, digital scale, cash, and individually packaged gags of marijuana together is indicative of the distribution of narcotics.”
Holland was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Jail and was charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute. Holland was in possession of approximately 193 grams of suspected marijuana according to the report.
