The Carrollton Police Department arrested Ramon Holland, 27, of Whitesburg on Wednesday evening. Holland was arrested by Officer William Christensen and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute.

According to the report by Christensen, on Aug. 23, at around 8:54 p.m. he was traveling north on Newnan Road behind a 2014 Dodge Journey. Christensen could allegedly smell the odor of marijuana and suspected the odor to be coming from the Journey. The Journey’s tag was run and returned to a black male, Holland, who had a warrant out of the Sandy Springs Police Department.