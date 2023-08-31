Slow cooker recipes are all about simplicity, which means less time in the kitchen on busy nights.
SLOW COOKER PORK ROAST
A boneless pork loin is a great choice for an inexpensive meal. The key to a juicy pork loin? Don’t overcook it.
Ingredients
1 cup unsalted chicken stock
5 medium-size Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 large turnip, cut into 8 wedges
2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
21/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 (2-lb.) boneless pork loin roast
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh f lat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
Directions
1. Place stock, potatoes, carrots, and turnip in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 1 hour.
2. Meanwhile, stir together rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub pork with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sprinkle pork all over with 2 tablespoons rosemary mixture, pressing to adhere. Heat remaining tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add pork, and cook until well browned, about 10 minutes, turning once halfway through.
3. Sprinkle vegetables in slow cooker with remaining rosemary mixture; add pork. Reduce heat to LOW, cover, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 135°F and vegetables are tender, about 3 hours. Remove to a cutting board, and let stand 10 minutes (pork temperature will rise as it stands).
4. Place vegetables on a platter. Cut pork into 1/2-inch-thick slices, and arrange over vegetables. Stir together parsley, zest, and garlic; sprinkle over pork. Serve with juices from slow cooker.
SLOW COOKER TEXAS CHILI
Ingredients
3 whole dried ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed
2 whole dried guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon chipotle chile powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 pounds beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
4 cups chopped yellow onion (from 2 large onions)
3/4 cup beef broth
5 tablespoons minced garlic (from 8 large garlic cloves)
1 (28-oz.) can tomato puree
1 (14.5-oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes
1 jalapeño chile, seeded and minced (about 11/2 Tbsp.)
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Toppings: sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro, thinly sliced scallions
Directions
1. Place dried ancho and guajillo chiles in a blender, and cover with 1 cup hot tap water; soak 30 minutes. Drain and discard half of the liquid, reserving remaining 1/2 cup soaking liquid in blender. Process mixture until smooth, about 5 seconds. Set aside chile puree.
2. Stir together flour, chipotle chile powder, cumin, dried oregano, and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Add beef cubes to flour mixture; toss to coat evenly. Set aside.
3. Stir together onion, beef broth, garlic, tomato puree, fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeño chile, and chile puree in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add beef mixture to slow cooker; stir to combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on LOW until beef is very tender, about 9 hours. Stir in sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; serve with desired toppings.
MEATBALL SLIDERS WITH TOMATO SAUCE
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
3 large fresh basil sprigs
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 (28-oz.) cans whole tomatoes, crushed
5 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
1 pound ground chuck
1 pound ground pork
1/2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1/4 cup ricotta cheese
1/4 cup loosely packed chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
24 slider buns or dinner rolls, split and lightly toasted
12 (1-oz.) provolone cheese slices, halved
Garnish: fresh basil leaves
Directions
1. Stir together first 6 ingredients in a 7-qt. slow cooker; stir in 2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours.
2. Meanwhile, place ground chuck and ground pork in a large bowl. Add next 6 ingredients and remaining 1 Tbsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper; mix gently just until blended. Gently shape mixture into 24 meatballs. (Do not pack.) Place meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet; cover well, and chill until ready to use.
3. Let meatballs stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Carefully submerge meatballs in tomato mixture in slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 1 hour or until meatballs are done, stirring after 30 minutes.
4. Preheat broiler with oven rack 7 inches from heat. Arrange bottom halves of 12 buns in a single layer on each of 2 baking sheets. Place 1 meatball on each bun; top with sauce and 1 halved provolone cheese slice. Repeat with remaining buns, meatballs, and cheese.
5. Broil sliders, 1 baking sheet at a time, 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Top with top halves of buns.
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN TACOS
Ingredients
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
4 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 (10- to 11 1/2-oz.) can mild enchilada sauce
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
16 (6-in.) corn tortillas, charred
1 cup shredded red cabbage (from 1 small head cabbage)
2/3 cup chopped tomato (from 1 large tomato)
1/2 cup sliced radishes (from 4 medium radishes)
2 small jalapeño chiles, unseeded and thinly sliced (optional)
Fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges, for serving
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper. Add chicken to hot oil; cook until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker; add enchilada sauce, vinegar, chipotle, cumin, and cinnamon. Cover and cook on HIGH until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Turn off slow cooker. Transfer chicken to a large heatproof bowl; let cool 10 minutes. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Add liquid from slow cooker to chicken; toss to coat.
2. Divide chicken mixture evenly among tortillas. Top evenly with cabbage, tomato, radishes, and, if using, jalapeño. Serve with cilantro and lime.
SLOW COOKER SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Ingredients
4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-in. cubes (12 cups)
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar, divided
5 tablespoons (21/2 oz.) salted butter, cubed
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cooking spray
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup chopped toasted pecans
Directions
1. Place sweet potatoes, sugar, butter, salt, cinnamon, and vanilla in a 6-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray; stir together to coat. Cover and cook until potatoes are tender, 2 hours, 45 minutes to 3 hours on HIGH or 6 to 7 hours on LOW. Sprinkle with marshmallows; cover and cook on HIGH until marshmallows are soft, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with pecans.
