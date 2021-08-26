In these parts, sheep and goats are pretty vulnerable to coyotes. In the past, humans and coyotes shared this ground pretty peacefully. They stayed on the far side of the farm, away from our houses and barns. We only knew they were around when we found an occasional print in the mud or heard their far away vocalizing when an ambulance siren wailed by on the main road.
I lived out west for a time, so I knew a little about standard coyotes. They weighed about forty pounds and were scared to death of humans. The coyotes in our woods were, I suspected, a mix of migrating coyotes and the domestic dogs in our area. They had become a bigger predator.
Our coyote trouble started with our geese. Early one morning, Johnny went to let them out and discovered one of them had been killed and consumed. Nothing left but beak, feathers and feet. Although we suspected coyotes, we didn’t have proof, so we reinforced the goose pen and hoped for the best.
In the spring, when the goats started to have their kids, a nanny goat disappeared. A couple of kids went missing. Again, we suspected coyotes, but except for a print or two, we didn’t have any proof. More kids disappeared. But still no proof. Was it coyotes?
Finally, I had some friends come over for a visit. Matthew had flown in from New York and was yearning for the wide-open spaces of the countryside to calm his frazzled nerves. He said he was looking forward “to getting away from the 'dog eat dog' pace of the big city.” I invited them out to go fishing. We went in the morning, while it was still cool enough to get a few bites. We only had two fish-poles so my company dangled their feet off the dock, waiting for a tug on their lines. I sat listening to Matthew’s tales of urban woe but my attention kept wandering. The goat herd had come in on the other side of the lake for a drink, and I was watching them. I’d find out later…I wasn’t the only one watching.
One by one the kids slipped through the fence and made their way down to the water. A few of the older goats joined them, gracefully making their way down for a drink. They left as quickly as they came, back through the fence, disappearing into the tall grass. I could hear them moving through the field, peacefully grazing. I glimpsed them moving slowly along, clipping leaves off the kudzu as they went.
Suddenly, I heard an alarm cry go up. One of the nannies bleated loudly. The rest of the goats crowded up together for a minute and then started running…away from the lake and toward the safety of home. But one was left behind.
I heard the frightened cry of a kid, left alone in the tall grass. It was about 30 yards from me so I started walking toward the sound. I was stopped by a blur of motion. It was a large gray animal, with a smaller white one in its mouth. It was a coyote. A big one. And it had the kid in its mouth. The kid was limp.
I started yelling. I’m not sure what. My friends later said it sounded more like a primate’s cry. But whatever came out of my mouth spooked the coyote and it dropped the kid and took off back into the grass. I kept yelling as I ran toward the baby goat. It struggled to stand and wobbled off after the goat herd. It wasn’t dead, but I didn’t know how badly it was wounded.
By now my friends had joined me, wielding their fish poles like lances, just in case the coyote decided to come back. I slowed my breathing enough to talk to them. “Did you SEE THAT?” They hadn’t seen it but had only heard me yelling. I described what had happened and Matthew said, “When I said I wanted to get away from Dog eat Dog, I hadn’t planned on this.”
We left the lake and headed back for the house. It was late in the morning and I didn’t have a side arm with me. Not that I thought the coyote would have come back but I was feeling a little vulnerable after seeing the big carnivore and his “Wild Kingdom” takedown of the goat. We headed home.
By then, the goats had returned and the baby who had been bitten was found. It had a big chunk out of its throat. Widely spaced fang marks punctured the side of its head. But the jugular vein wasn’t hit, so it looked like it was going to live.
The coyote? I saw it again later in the week, loping its long body through the tall grass, in plain view of the house. Unafraid. And another goat had disappeared.
After that bad summer the goat herd was joined by some trusty sheepdogs and the coyotes wisely hit the road. But I still hear them occasionally, over on the other side of the farm, singing their crazy song when an ambulance passes.
