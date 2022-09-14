Coy Harold Cash, 87 of Bremen passed away on September 12, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Cash was born on April 24, 1935 in Bremen, Georgia the son of the late Tom Harold Cash and Eula Mae Agan Cash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Coy Harold Cash, 87 of Bremen passed away on September 12, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Cash was born on April 24, 1935 in Bremen, Georgia the son of the late Tom Harold Cash and Eula Mae Agan Cash.
He was a Member of Poseyville United Methodist Church, a Veteran of the National Guard and a retired Tool Inspector Liaison with Lockheed. He also worked with State of Georgia as a Building Superintendent.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Scott Cash; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Cash; a sister, Betty Ann Cash Tuggle and three brothers, B.L. “ Bud ” Cash, Ross Cash and Dr. Ted Cash.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marcia Ann Pope Cash of Bremen; children, Garry Cash (Vickie) of Buchanan, GA, Cindy Stone (Chris) of Rising Fawn, GA, Micheal Cash (Lyric) of Dallas, GA, and Mark Cash (Jan) of Fruithurst, AL; a brother, Render Cash(Linda) of Jasper, GA; nine grandchildren, Brandon Cash (Emily), Andrew Cash (Lauren), Andrea Clark (Jim), Kristin Martin (Tyler), Chandler Cash, Cassidy Cash, Cody Cash (Julia), Chelsea Gramling (Brandon) and Sadie Bell Cash; thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 between 12 & 2 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Music will be provided by Maxine House and the Poseyville Church Choir. Brandon Cash, Andrew Cash, Cody Cash, Chandler Cash, Max Smith and Chuck Green will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Poseyville Church Cemetery with Reverend Jason Hatchett providing committal.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valarie Golden and her caregivers from Moments In Time. And hospice nurses, Megan Hatchett and Bobbie Greeson with Traditions Hospice. They acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.