KidsPeace has named Dr. Joseph Cox to the position of Executive Director of KidsPeace Georgia, its behavioral health residential treatment program based in Bowdon.

Dr. Cox’s career in the fields of behavioral health, education and non-profit administration spans more than 20 years. In that time, he has served as a professor, a higher education administrator, and a leader of healthcare provider organizations such as the Rapha Clinic of West Georgia.

Trending Videos