Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford is reopening the 70-year-old case of Clarence Henderson, a Black Carrollton native accused of murder, to determine if there were any injustices that occurred during the original trying of this case.

Cranford stated that his perspective on the job of district attorney is expressed in the office’s mission statement which is, “to pursue justice on behalf of the community and victims of crime, to uphold the law, and to maintain the trust of the people we serve. This office will accomplish this mission by being motivated to do what is right in each case, by being fair, respectful, and honest to all people with whom we interact, and by executing our duties with humility.”

