Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford is reopening the 70-year-old case of Clarence Henderson, a Black Carrollton native accused of murder, to determine if there were any injustices that occurred during the original trying of this case.
Cranford stated that his perspective on the job of district attorney is expressed in the office’s mission statement which is, “to pursue justice on behalf of the community and victims of crime, to uphold the law, and to maintain the trust of the people we serve. This office will accomplish this mission by being motivated to do what is right in each case, by being fair, respectful, and honest to all people with whom we interact, and by executing our duties with humility.”
During the summer and fall of 1948, there were a series of attacks in “lovers lane” areas where a masked person had a general pattern of scaring off the man and sexually assaulting the woman. The victims of these attacks could not give a good description of the suspect.
On Halloween night 1948, Carl “Buddy” Stevens Jr., a white Georgia Tech student, was in town visiting his girlfriend. The two were parked in the Sunset Hills subdivision when a masked man ordered them out of the car at gunpoint and walked them across fields, which are now the golf course at the Sunset Hills Country Club.
While being held at gunpoint, the masked man attempted to assault Stevens’ girlfriend which in response Stevens attacked the suspect leading him to being shot three times and dying. Stevens’ girlfriend did not have a description of the suspect but stated, “he sounded like a negro.” This prompted investigators to start a manhunt that went on for many months and during that time many Black men were brought in for questioning.
Investigators started looking into Clarence Henderson after allegedly tying him to a .38 special revolver, located in an Atlanta pawn shop, taken from an officer in a previous attack claiming it was the weapon used to kill Stevens.
In January 1950, 15 months after the initial attack, Henderson was put on a one-day trial with an all white jury, under armed guard, and found guilty and sentenced to death. After his conviction, people became interested in this case including the NAACP and the Communist Party, who both wanted to represent him.
Ultimately, the NAACP represented Henderson after a letter stating that he had severed all ties with the Communist Party. His conviction was overturned and Henderson would go on to be tried two more times. After the third time, instead of retrying Henderson the charges were placed on a dead docket, which meant he remained the only suspect and remained charged, but not actively prosecuted.
Henderson was allowed to make bond and leave, so he took his family out of Carroll County and moved to Atlanta, where a lot of his descendants still live in present day. Henderson was never officially cleared of the charges and passed away in the early 80s.
During the time of the investigation, police were pressing the black community until they got a suspect, Henderson. He was a sharecropper known as a “tough guy” who gambled, moved alcohol since Carroll County was dry and just someone people did not mess with. He was incarcerated from December 1949 until early 1953.
According to Cranford, he first heard of the Henderson case when he received the book, The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson by Chris Joyner.
“For whatever reason, I just had not heard about this murder, the trials, and the reversed convictions,” Cranford said. “”When a past case is brought to my attention, regardless of its age, and a credible claim can be made that the accused was wrongly charged or convicted, I believe the pursuit of justice includes reviewing the case to determine if an injustice occurred in the past. In this particular case, the fact that Mr. Henderson had his conviction overturned three separate times by the Georgia Supreme Court and the fact the State never sustained a conviction against him provides a sufficient basis in my view to review the case.”
To conduct the review, Cranford plans to review all of the transcripts and court records, including the Georgia Supreme Court opinions, and any evidence that remains in the possession of the clerk’s office.
According to Cranford, he would then like to meet with any family or descendants of the victims in the case to explain to them why he is reviewing the case, to hear their thoughts about the case, and to provide them with my assessment of the evidence.
Reviewing the evidence to determine what can be proven and discussing it with the victim’s family is what the district attorney’s office does in all serious violent felony cases.
“If I determine there was insufficient evidence to prove that Mr. Henderson committed murder, then I would file a motion with the Superior Court to nolle prosequi the indictment against him based on insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. If I determine there was sufficient evidence to convict him, I would still move the Superior Court to nolle prosequi the case because the defendant is deceased, but I would clarify in my motion that there was sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction for murder,” Cranford said.
The district attorney’s office always welcomes input from the community about how a case has affected the community and what members of the community would like to see happen with the case, per Cranford. Members of the community may do so by sending a message via the Coweta Circuit DA’s Office website at http://dacowetacircuit.org/contact-us/.
“This case remains in dead docket status, which means the case is not closed. All persons involved (living or not), their descendants, and the community are served by a fair-minded review of the evidence, which seeks to provide clarity and closure to a case that has been open for decades,” Cranford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.