While the country is in the midst of an opioid crisis, local district attorneys are beginning to hold drug distributors accountable for their role in citizens’ overdoses.
According to the United States Department of Justice, the United States faces an epidemic of overdoses and deaths from prescription and synthetic opioids.
According to provisional data from the Center for Disease Control, of the more than 107,600 reported drug overdose deaths in 2021, more than three-quarters were attributed to opioids.
According to the CDC, an opioid is natural, synthetic, or semi-synthetic chemicals that interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain.
This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others, per the CDC.
The terms opiate and opioid are often used interchangeably, but are different. Opiates refer to natural opioids such as heroin, morphine and codeine while opioid refers to all natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic opioids, per the CDC.
Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford has taken the steps to hold the alleged drug dealers accountable by prosecuting individuals who are putting the opioids onto the streets that are leading victims of addiction to death.
Three men in Troup County have been indicted on felony murder charges predicated on distribution or sale of fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery.
Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent, per the DEA.
Brent Thomas, 37, Demonta Williams, 29, and Danny Hall, 36, all of Troup County, are all charged with felony murder as well as distribution of drugs charges.
Thomas’ indictment stated that count one of felony murder stems from the accused allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine, which are count two and three of his indictment, that allegedly caused the death of Joshua Brawner. According to the indictment, distributing fentanyl and cocaine are violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
In addition to those charges, Thomas was indicted for trafficking heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute it. According to the indictment the trafficking charges were brought on for Thomas allegedly possessing more than 14 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl.
Williams’ one count of felony murder stems from while allegedly in the commission of the offense of distributing a Schedule II controlled substance, which is count two of his charges, it was determined that substance was the cause of death of Ronald Lawrance.
Hall is being charged with one count of felony murder because while allegedly in commission of selling and distributing fentanyl and a counterfeit substance falsely identified as oxycodone, it was determined that these substances caused the death of Chalice Allen.
These are still active cases that have not yet reached a verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.