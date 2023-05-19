During an executive session held as part of Monday night's monthly work session meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, the contract of Superintendent Scott Cowart was extended for another year until May 31, 2024.

Following a motion for renewal by Board Vice-Chair and District 2 Representative Sandra Morris of Temple that was seconded by Kerry Miller, who represents District 2 in Villa Rica, the board voted 5-2 for Cowart's renewal as head of the 15,000-student school system.

