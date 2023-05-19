During an executive session held as part of Monday night's monthly work session meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, the contract of Superintendent Scott Cowart was extended for another year until May 31, 2024.
Following a motion for renewal by Board Vice-Chair and District 2 Representative Sandra Morris of Temple that was seconded by Kerry Miller, who represents District 2 in Villa Rica, the board voted 5-2 for Cowart's renewal as head of the 15,000-student school system.
In addition to Morris and Miller, other board members who voted in favor of extending Cowart's contract were Board Chairman Bryant Turner (District 7/Carrollton), Clayton Kierbow (District 4/Whitesburg) and Tom Sizemore (District 5/Mt. Zion).
Dr. Bernice Brooks (District 1/Villa Rica) and Bart Cater (District 6/Bowdon) voted against the contract extension.
Last year, Cowart's one-year contract extension thru May 31, 2023 was approved by a 4-3 with Turner, Kierbow, Miller and Morris voting in favor, and Brooks, Cater and Donald Nixon casting votes against his renewal.
After Nixon retired from the board, his District 5 seat was filled by Sizemore.
Cowart's last unanimous approval as superintendent was by a 6-0 vote in 2021. One board member, Kierbow, was unable to attend the meeting.
Also during the Board of Education's executive session Monday night, several new leadership assignments for the 2023-2024 school year recommended by Superintendent Cowart were approved by the board.
According to a news release issued by the district, longtime Temple High School Principal Tim Gribben has been named the Director of High Schools and Middle Schools. He is replacing Dr. Travis Thomas who has been named Superintendent of the Pickens County School District. Current Villa Rica High School Principal
New principals approved by the BOE include Seth Rogers at Temple High and current Bay Springs Middle School Principal Dr. Mike Bedosky who will be the new principal at Villa Rica High.
Also, veteran Mount Zion Middle School Principal Connie Cook will be the new principal at Mount Zion High School after current MZHS Principal Landon Odom took a position with another district.
"These changes continue a trend in leadership development, Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“We have promoted many of our leaders internally, and beyond that over the last 10 years, many of our leaders have gone on to lead schools and even school districts elsewhere," Cowart noted.
"We are proud to be known as a system that develops talent. Whether here or elsewhere, these leaders make a difference in the lives of students, and we are carrying out our mission of positively changing lives," he added.
Gribben is replacing Dr. Travis Thomas who has been named Superintendent of the Pickens County School District. Current Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers will be the new principal at Temple High and current Bay Springs Middle School Principal Dr. Mike Bedosky will be the new principal at Villa Rica High.
Also, veteran Mount Zion Middle School Principal Connie Cook will be the new principal at Mount Zion High School after current MZHS Principal Landon Odom took a position with another district.
According to Superintendent Cowart, these changes continue a trend in leadership development, Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“We have promoted many of our leaders internally, and beyond that, over the last 10 years many of our leaders have gone on to lead schools and even school districts elsewhere," Cowart said.
He added, "We are proud to be known as a system that develops talent. Whether here or elsewhere, these leaders make a difference in the lives of students, and we are carrying out our mission of positively changing lives.”
Gribben was assistant principal at Temple High School for six years before serving as principal there for the last eight. With experience as a teacher and coach in Carroll County and the Douglas County school systems, he was a recent participant of the District Office Development Program through the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, a master’s degree from Jacksonville State University and a specialist degree from UWG in educational leadership.
“Mr. Gribben is a proven leader who is ready to help middle and high school principals in his new role as part of our Teaching and Learning Department,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “His experience leading Temple High to increase graduation rates, earn National STEM certification and receive numerous Advanced Placement recognitions over the last eight years has prepared him to lead improvements at other middle and high schools across the district.”
New Temple High Principal Seth Rogers has been principal at VRHS for the last three years. With over 20 years of experience as a teacher, coach and administrator, he holds an associate degree from Middle Georgia College, a bachelor’s degree from Brewton Parker College, a master’s degree from Walden University and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University.
Bedosky joined the Carroll County School System in 2022 as principal of Bay Springs Middle School, but he has enjoyed a long career in both public and private school settings at the middle and high school levels. He served as high school principal at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn before coming to BSMS and coached and taught at the high school level for 16 years before moving into administration.
In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, a master’s from Coppin State University and a Doctor of Education from Walden University, Bedosky was a four-year football starter at the University of Missouri and had NFL experience with both the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.
Cook, Mount Zion High School's new principal, has 30 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, all within the Carroll County School System. The principal of Mount Zion Middle for the past 11 years. she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in special education from the University of West Georgia and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University.
“Principals have a vital role inside the schools, but also in the community as our schools interact with parents, businesses and other organizations,” Superintendent Cowart said.
“Each of these principals is committed to positively changing lives and helping students graduate ready to be enrolled, enlisted or employed. I’m confident that each of them will be a great fit," noted Cowart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.