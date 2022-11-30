The Carroll County School Board held a special called meeting on Monday, when the proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD) of Villa Rica was briefly discussed. Superintendent Scott Cowart clarified to the Times-Georgian, the status of the TAD conversation. 

Cowart said the purpose of the meeting was not to make any decisions or movement regarding the TAD, and it was just a “small topic” of the meeting. The school board has not gone into negotiations with the city of Villa Rica regarding the TAD, per Cowart.

