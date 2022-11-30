The Carroll County School Board held a special called meeting on Monday, where the proposed Tax Allocation District (TAD) of Villa Rica was briefly discussed. Superintendent Scott Cowart clarified to the Times-Georgian, the status of the TAD conversation.
Cowart said the purpose of the meeting was not to make any decisions or movement regarding the TAD, and it was just a “small topic” of the meeting. The school board has not gone into negotiations with the city of Villa Rica regarding the TAD, per Cowart.
Cowart stated that the City of Villa Rica has only sent the school board a draft intergovernmental agreement asking them to consider it and that the board had reviewed it. This was the purpose of the special called meeting in late September, where members of Villa Rica leadership gave a presentation to the school board about the TAD.
According to Cowart, currently, the school board is working with bond attorneys to seek input from them on things school boards may want in a TAD if there were to be a partnership.
At Monday’s special called meeting, the school board received an update from bond attorneys about what a school board may consider in a TAD. The board members did not have many questions and there was “very little interaction,” per Cowart.
“I'd be hesitant to say that there has been much happening because that would actually be not truthful,” Cowart said.
The school board did review the information that has been sent from the city of Villa Rica. According to Cowart, the bond attorneys recommend that the school board seek an independent school impact analysis before the board “makes a decision in either direction.” The city of Villa Rica has agreed to the impact analysis, per Cowart.
“So there won't be any movement in any direction until that's given to our board. The City of Villa Rica said it would take about four weeks to get that done,” Cowart said.
There will be an independent company that will be contracted with that will take into consideration the information in the data, and what is being built and what it is going to be used for and run an analysis of what the projected impact on the school system will be, per Cowart.
Following Director of Board Development for the Georgia School Boards Association, Tony Arasi’s presentation, Cowart provided updates on the various/construction projects that are on-going in the system and about possible boundary line adjustments in the district to offset overcrowding at some schools and available space at others sites, a subject that will necessitate further analysis and discussion during the coming weeks.
According to Cowart, these construction projects were the main discussion, but not in relation to the TAD. The school board has been master planning since this time last year for the school district. The school board is preparing for growth that would be happening regardless of a TAD and that it would be “irresponsible” to not plan.
“I do believe that if my board were to work with the City of Villa Rica on the TAD that this will be helpful in that, if that makes sense. But we're going to be doing that even if our board says no, we're not participating with the TAD, we're still moving forward over here,” Cowart said.
According to Cowart, the school board is currently doing their “due diligence” regarding the TAD.
