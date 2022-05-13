Current Georgia Bulldog and former Carrollton Trojan LoraLie Cowart has been named to the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman team in balloting of the league's women's golf coaches, the SEC office announced on Thursday.
Cowart has played in five tournaments for the Bulldogs this spring after missing the fall campaign with a wrist injury. Her top performance was at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, where she finished eighth individually in a field that featured seven of the nation's top-20 golfers.
Cowart fired a season-best 2-under 70 in the final round and was the Bulldogs' top finisher in the Liz Murphey though she was playing for Georgia's "B" team. Cowart led her squad to a fifth-place effort in the team field, tying No. 13 Southern California and finishing ahead of No. 11 Texas, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 22 Ole Miss in the process.
Earlier this week, Cowart helped Georgia finish third at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and earn a spot in the field for the NCAA Championships, which will be held May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Cowart, who was ranked No. 20 nationally when she signed with the Bulldogs, was an honorable mention member of the 2020 AJGA Rolex Junior All-America team. She was named 2021 Georgia High School Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association after winning medalist honors at the Georgia Class 6A state tournament for Carrollton High School.
Cowart also won the 2020 National High School Golf Association Invitational, leading wire-to-wire at Pinehurst Resort and birdieing her final two holes to clinch a two-stroke victory.
