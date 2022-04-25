The Gulf South Conference Player of the Year has punched her ticket to the NCAA South Super Regional. Ainsley Cowart was selected to participate in the postseason as an individual and will head to Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Florida on May 2-4.
Cowart, who just earlier today was named the GSC's Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, will be at the Super Regional for a second consecutive year, albeit this season as an individual. Last year, she was just shy of advancing to Nationals, finishing 11th in the South Super Regional.
This season, Cowart has been one of the nation's top golfers, entering the Regional as the eighth ranked player in the nation on the Golfstat Player Rankings.
Grande Oaks Golf Club, the 5,950-yard, par-71 host of the Super Regional is a course that Cowart played back in September of 2021. She fired rounds of 77, 74, and 77 to finish tied for 22nd in that event.
The Regional begins on Monday, May 2 and concludes on Wednesday, May 4, with 18 holes each day for a total of 54 holes.
To advance to Nationals, Cowart would need to finish as one of the top two individuals not associated with an advancing team. Nationals are slated for May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.
