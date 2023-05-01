Cowart selected to NCAA South Regional

Ainsley Cowart's golf career at the University of West Georgia will continue at least one more tournament.
The senior was announced as an individual participant in the 2023 NCAA South Regional to be held on May 8-10 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, GA.
Cowart, who will now play in her third career regional has been an individual participant each of the last two years, and led the Wolves in the 2021 Regional in her first season in Carrollton. She is coming off of a fifth-place finish and an All-Tournament Team selection at the Gulf South Conference Championships.
"UWG women's golf has had a consistency in the NCAA Regionals, and it's a program expectation year in and year out," said head coach Kristen Golightly. "Ainsley is certainly continuing that trend and it's a fitting final chapter of her career."
This most recent selection makes it eight straight regionals that the UWG women's program has been represented by an individual or a team. The streak dates back to Stephanie Bennett in 2015 and includes three individual appearances by Franziska Bremm. The Wolves made the Regional as a team in 2021 and 2017.
Cowart will look to make UWG history as through all eight Regional appearances, no golfer has qualified for NCAA Nationals. To qualify, Cowart would need to be one of the top two individuals not associated with an advancing team. NCAA Nationals are set for May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri.
The NCAA South Regional, however, will begin on Monday, May 8 with 18 holes and then the second round on Tuesday, and the final round on Wednesday, May 10.
