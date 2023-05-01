Cowart selected to NCAA South Regional

West Georgia Golfer and Central High School alumnus Ainsley Cowart has been selected for her third career NCAA regional appearance.

 UWG ATHLETICS

Ainsley Cowart's golf career at the University of West Georgia will continue at least one more tournament.

The senior was announced as an individual participant in the 2023 NCAA South Regional to be held on May 8-10 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, GA.

