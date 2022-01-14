Possible pay boosts for teachers from state and awards highlighted the agenda of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education monthly meeting held Thursday night at the system's Performing Arts Center.
There was no response during the usual public input portion of the meeting that usually leads off the sessions, since no one, other than a few members of student groups who were recognized for recent achievements and a lone member of the local press, were in attendance.
However, system teachers will be pleased to learn, according to Cowart who stays in close touch withy local legislators, that a $2,000 pay boost is being proposed by state officials for public school educators, as well as a $1,000 pay bump for non-certified personnel.
"We are looking to do something from the system level as well, and that could possibly be up for discussion at the next meeting or soon thereafter following the end of current legislative session," Cowart said.
Other business during the January board session included:
- recognition of Mrs. Jennifer Earnest, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) educator at Sand Hill Elementary School, was recently recognized with the Student Life Impact Award from Scaly Adventures. the organization seeks to recognize the achievements and excellence in the field of education, particularly in the STEAM learning.
- Central Middle School won first place, Bay Springs Middle second, and Temple Middle third at recent Middle and High School District Academic Competition.Villa Rica High won first place, and Mount Zion High and Central High placed second and third, respectively.
- The Central High Wrestling Team won the 7-AAAA Championship, and Villa Rica High claimed the Region 7-AAAAA title.
- Carroll County Schools is currently conducting kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year, and Pre-K registration is scheduled for February 21-March 4.
- Carroll County Schools will participate in the West Georgia Community Foundation's "On the Table" event on February 9 that will be held in various locations throughout the county. the school system will host discussions in each cluster of schools. The locations and times will be sent out soon.
- Upcoming Dates of Importance include January 17- MLK Observance (schools closed), February 1- Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, February 10- Chamber of Commerce Gala, February 14-18- Winter Break, February 21- Board Work Session, and February 24- Monthly board Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.