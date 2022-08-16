Carroll County Schools Superintendent told Board of Education members at their August work session Monday night that the opening of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 5 went well and that final enrollment figures system-wide and for each of the system's 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools went well.
As of Day 7 district preliminary enrollment stood at 15,824 students, which is 611 more than for the same day last year.
A number of field trip and fundraising requests were also listed.
Also at the work session, Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones provide updates on seven on-going construction projects:
Mt. Zion Middle - contractors are currently working off a punch list to close out the project.
Bowdon High - contractors are working to complete the final punch list items to the main classroom building and are now grading for the new parking lot across from the gymnasium.
Villa Rica Elementary - the old classroom wing has been demolished and contractors are working to get the site to a fine grade prior to sodding the area.
Providence Elementary - punch list items are being completed prior to closeout.
Sharp Creek Elementary - low voltage items items are being completed and work is to start on the final punch list.
Sandhill Elementary - the three-classroom and cafeteria addition is going thru punch list items.
HVAC Projects at Bowdon High, Temple High, and Villa Rica High - received bids for the projects approved in the FY23 budget. J&R Construction was awarded the project based on a low bid of $960,625.
Projects Planned for Spring 2023 - bids are expected to go out in September with recommendations to the Board in October for:
Central Elementary - 3-classroom addition and cafeteria addition
Ithaca Elementary - 4-classroom addition
Temple Middle - 6-classroom addition
