Carroll County Schools Superintendent told Board of Education members at their August work session Monday night that the opening of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 5 went well and that final enrollment figures system-wide and for each of the system's 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools went well.

As of Day 7 district preliminary enrollment stood at 15,824 students, which is 611 more than for the same day last year.

