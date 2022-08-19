Numerous special recognitions were made by Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart at Thursday evening's August meeting of the system's Board of Education.
"It's always great to recognize outstanding accomplishments in our school system," Cowart said, "and tonight I am proud to single out several individuals, both students, teachers, and entire schools, for accolades that they have earned recently."
Listed as part of his "Superintendent's Report" were the following items:
2022 Georgia History Teacher of the Year
John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School, has been named the "2022 Georgia History Teacher of the Year." The award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History, the nation's leading organization dedicated to grades K-12 American history education.
Forestry and Wildlife Carer Development Event (CDE) State Championship
Central High School's Agricultural Eduction/FFA students won the Georgia Junior Forestry and Junior Wildlife Career Development State Championship. The Forestry CDE involves students in timber cruising, tree identification, compass/pacing, and timber stand improvement activities. The Wildlife CDE involves students in wildlife identification, game bird management, whitetail deer management and aquatic management.
The Central High School Women's Chorus has been invited to perform at the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association In-Service Conference in Athens. This is the second consecutive year that a CHS group has been invited to perform.
Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School Principal, Cecelia Brown, and Whitesburg Elementary teacher, McKenzie Tottenham, have received the "You Make A Difference Coach Award" by the organization for the 2021-2022 school year.
Georgia Educational Technology Conference
Mount Zion Elementary School educator, Ms. Tiffany Prucha, has been selected to present at the Georgia Educational Technology Conference this fall.
The Carroll County School system continues to serve as a model for excellence. The system has 10 Nationally STEM-Certified Schools, more than any other school district in Georgia.
Also, the Carroll County elementary schools outperformed the state in all subject areas on the GMAS, the middle schools exceeded the state in six out of eight subject areas, and the system's high schools exceeded state scores in three out of the four subject areas.
Additionally, all five high schools had a graduation rate greater than 90%, and the district graduation rate was over 90% for the fifth consecutive year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.