The reigning Gulf South Conference Golfer of the Year hasn't missed a beat in her junior season as Ainsley Cowart currently ranks 12th in the country in the Golfstat rankings, and tops in the GSC.
Through eight rounds this season, Cowart is averaging 72.25 with two top-five finishes including a runner-up finish at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial earlier this week.
Cowart, the Winston, Georgia native, has six head-to-head wins over players ranked in the top 25, and is 13-2 against players ranked 26 to 50, and 22-0 against players in the back half of Golfstat's top-100 golfers.
As a team, Cowart has led the Wolves to a 33rd ranking nationally. Maddy Schultz is ranked 58th nationally in the first Golfstat Rankings.
UWG travels to Saint Leo, Florida next week for their final tournament of the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.