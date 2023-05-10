Cowart opens NCAA regionals with a 78, play suspended on day two

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Ainsley Cowart opened the 2023 NCAA South Regional with a 78 on Monday at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.
After opening with a par on the first hole, Cowart saw her first blunder of the day with a bogey at two, but she quickly recovered with a birdie at the third. Cowart then rattled off four straight pars before two bogeys to close out the front nine.
A double bogey at the 11th put Cowart at four over, and then she would make bogeys at 12 and 16 gave the senior an opening round 78.
After her day-one round, Cowart was tied for 50th individually with players still on the course.
Day Two
Late afternoon lightning forced a suspension of play on Tuesday at the NCAA South Regional at Chattahoochee Golf Club with Ainsley Cowart 12 holes into her second round. She is currently tied for 25th with six holes remaining in the second round.
Round two started on a bad note as Cowart made a double bogey at the first and then added a bogey at the fourth. The senior then bounced back with back-to-back birdies at seven and eight to get back to one-over on the day.
The final hole of the front nine was a bogey and then Cowart made another bogey at 11 before play was suspended for the day after a par at 12.
Cowart and the afternoon wave of players were scheduled to finish their second rounds in the morning before the third and final round.
