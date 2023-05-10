Cowart opens NCAA regionals with a 78, play suspended on day two

UWG golfer Ainsley Cowart shot a 78 on day one of the NCAA Regionals, but play was suspended on day two due to weather.

 File Photo by Jared Boggus

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Ainsley Cowart opened the 2023 NCAA South Regional with a 78 on Monday at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.

After opening with a par on the first hole, Cowart saw her first blunder of the day with a bogey at two, but she quickly recovered with a birdie at the third. Cowart then rattled off four straight pars before two bogeys to close out the front nine.

