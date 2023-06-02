Cowart named Honorable Mention All-America

Ainsley Cowart, UWG senior and Central High School graduate, was named an All-America Honorable Mention, one of just two women golfers from the Gulf South Conference to earn such this year.

 UWG Athletics

Ainsley Cowart has put the final exclamation point on her illustrious career as the recent University of West Georgia grad was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the third time in her career.

Cowart is UWG's first three-time All-American in women's golf history and it's the sixth selection all time for the UWG's women's golf program. For her career, Cowart had 18 top-10 finishes and won two tournaments individually. Her final collegiate round was a 71 in the NCAA South Regional back in May.

