Cowart named Honorable Mention All-America

Ainsley Cowart has put the final exclamation point on her illustrious career as the recent University of West Georgia grad was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the third time in her career.
Cowart is UWG's first three-time All-American in women's golf history and it's the sixth selection all time for the UWG's women's golf program. For her career, Cowart had 18 top-10 finishes and won two tournaments individually. Her final collegiate round was a 71 in the NCAA South Regional back in May.
