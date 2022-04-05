Facing a tough field in the 2022 Argonaut Invitational on Monday, Ainsley Cowart, the 10th-ranked player in NCAA Division II golf, made a statement in round two at Tiger Point Golf Club in Gulf Breeze, Florida with a second-round 73 that propelled her to the top of the individual leaderboard heading into Tuesday's final round.
Cowart shot a 75-73 in the first two rounds of the Argonaut Invitational to take a two-stroke lead in the individual standings. In the first round, she had two birdies on the front nine, hitting for a two on the par-3 fourth hole and a three on the par-4 ninth hole.
She bogeyed five times in the opening round, heading into the second round with a three-over par 75. In the second round, Cowart had three birdies that negated a tough run on the par-5 eighth, where she had a triple bogey. One more bogey gave her the second-round 73 and moved her up three spots into the lead.
Katherine Densmore had a first-round 78 followed by an 83 in the second round to finish the day tied for 20th in the overall individual standings. Ari Samuel, playing as the Wolves' No. 3 in this tournament, shot 82-80 and enters the final round in a tie for 22nd place.
Erica Couch went 83-82 and is in 29th place after two rounds. The final player for the Wolves on the day was Kamryn Roberts, who had an 87-90 and is in 41st place overall.
As a team, the Wolves shot 318 in both rounds, finishing the day with a team score of 636 and in fifth place in the team standings. UWG enters Tuesday's final round trailing the tournament leader Columbus State by 19 strokes and the Wolves are nine strokes behind fourth-place Flagler.
