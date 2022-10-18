Cowart 10-19-22

Ainsley Cowart is set in fifth place after shooting a 71 in the first round of the Music City Invitational Golf Tournament.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — All five players posted scores in the 70s on Monday as the UWG women's golf team opened the Music City Invitational with a 301 at Old Fort Golf Club.

The Wolves are tied for third and eight shots off of the lead held by UT Permian Basin who shot a 293 on Monday. Missouri-St. Louis is in second with a 296.

Trending Videos