MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — All five players posted scores in the 70s on Monday as the UWG women's golf team opened the Music City Invitational with a 301 at Old Fort Golf Club.
The Wolves are tied for third and eight shots off of the lead held by UT Permian Basin who shot a 293 on Monday. Missouri-St. Louis is in second with a 296.
Ainsley Cowart led the way on Monday with a one-under round of 71, finishing the day in a fourth-place tie. Cowart had three birdies, and made the turn at even par before a birdie at the 10th got her to one under and she would stay there with eight straight pars to close the round.
Five shots behind Cowart is Katherine Densmore, who had the shot of the day on the 12th hole, recording a hole in one on the 154-yard, par three. Densmore went on to finish the round with a 76 and is tied for 15th with teammate Madison Chappell. In her return to the lineup, Chappell made one birdie and five bogeys on Monday to finish with the first round 76.
Junior Erica Couch made a birdie and eagle on the day, but was plagued with a triple-bogey on the ninth hole. She finished with a 78 and in a 25th place tie.
The final UWG golfer on the individual leaderboard in Maddy Schultz, who shot a 79 on Monday and is in a 28th-place tie.
As a team, the Wolves led in par three scoring, averaging 3.05 on Old Fort's par threes. The Wolves wrap up the Music City Invitational tomorrow morning with the final round.
