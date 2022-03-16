ORLANDO, Fla. – Ainsley Cowart notched another top-five finish this week, as she headlined the UWG women's golf team's eighth-place finish at the Peggy Kirk Bell Memorial Invitational at Orange Tree Golf Club on Tuesday.
Cowart shot 76 on the final day of the event to finish tied for fourth with a 227 total. It marked the 10th top-five finish of her career, and gives her a top-10 finish now in 11 of her 13 career starts for the West Georgia Wolves.
Also cracking the top-15 was Maddy Schultz, who shot 78 on Tuesday to climb three spots up the individual leaderboard. The Johns Creek native now has 10 career top-15 finishes as she finished this event in a 14th-place tie.
Michelle Bagsic shot her best round of the tournament in the final round, wrapping up the event with an 80 to finish in a 44th-place tie.
Ari Samuel and Katherine Densmore both struggled on the tournament's final day. Samuel shot 90 to finish 62nd-place while Densmore finished up with a 95.
West Georgia's final round 324 gives them a 974 finish which was 10 strokes ahead of the only other Gulf South Conference team in the field, Montevallo. Barry shot a final round 316 on Tuesday, but still managed to beat out Lynn by 17 strokes, despite Lynn shooting a 299 on Tuesday.
The Wolves are now idle until March 28-29 when the UWG women trek to Greenwood, South Carolina for the Lady Bearcat Invitational hosted by Lander.
