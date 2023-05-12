Cowart ends UWG career with 71 at NCAA regionals

Central High School alumnus and University of West Georgia golf standout Ainsley Cowart ended her college golf career by shooting a 71 at NCAA Regionals. Cowart finished regionals just one stroke shy of qualifying for nationals.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The illustrious career for UWG women's golf standout Ainsley Cowart came to a close on Wednesday at the NCAA South Regional at Chattahoochee Golf Club. The senior finished with a 71 and came up one shot shy of a bid to NCAA Nationals.

Cowart was forced to finish the second round early on Wednesday after storms in the area suspended play late Tuesday evening. With six holes left in her second round, Cowart made four par and two bogeys to finish with a 77.

