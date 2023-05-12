Cowart ends UWG career with 71 at NCAA regionals

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The illustrious career for UWG women's golf standout Ainsley Cowart came to a close on Wednesday at the NCAA South Regional at Chattahoochee Golf Club. The senior finished with a 71 and came up one shot shy of a bid to NCAA Nationals.
Cowart was forced to finish the second round early on Wednesday after storms in the area suspended play late Tuesday evening. With six holes left in her second round, Cowart made four par and two bogeys to finish with a 77.
In the final round, it was a shotgun start at number 17 and Cowart began with a bogey on her second hole of the day. She then rattled off three pars until a birdie at the par-five fourth. Cowart then made nine straight pars before another birdie at the 14th, with that birdie putting her one shot back with two holes remaining.
After a par at 15, Cowart had a decent look at birdie to put her into a playoff for the final spot to NCAA Nationals, but the putt fell just to the low side of the hole.
Cowart finished tied for 12th individually giving her two career top-15 finishes at the NCAA Regionals.
