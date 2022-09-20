McCORMICK, S.C. — The 2022-23 season started on a high note for the UWG women's golf team as UWG fired a 296 in the opening round of the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Monday.
Two Wolves finished under par on day one as Ainsley Cowart and Katherine Densmore each shot a 71 to put UWG in third place and three shots out of the lead after Monday's first round.
Cowart made five birdies including one at the first hole of the season. The senior made the turn at one-over par before three birdies got her under par, where she finished after four straight pars down the stretch.
Densmore made seven pars on her first eight holes and then birdied the ninth to make the turn at even par. She then proceeded to birdie the 11th and 16th and was two-under on the 18th tee before making a bogey to finish with the 71.
Both Densmore and Cowart are tied for second, and one shot behind Gracie McCoy of Lander.
Maddy Schultz and Madison Chappell each shot 77 on Monday and are tied for 30th place. Schultz was one hole away from a solid round as she made a quadruple bogey on the ninth, and then played the final nine at one-under. In her first round in the red and blue, Chappell birdied her opening hole and finished the round five-over par.
The Wolves threw out a 78 on a day where all five players scored below 80, and that came from Erica Couch who made one birdie on the day and sits in 38th place after 18 holes.
It's the first time UWG has had all five golfers in the 70s since the opening round of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in 2021. Interesting enough, the Wolves also shot 296 on that day, which was the second-lowest round of the 2021-22 season.
Tournament host Lander shot 293 to lead the tournament on day one, with Columbus State sitting in second with a first round 294.
The final round was scheduled for Tuesday from the Monticello Course at Savannah Lakes Village. More coverage to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.