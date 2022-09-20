UWG Women's Golf

Ainsley Cowart and Katherine Densmore (pictured) each shot a 71 to put UWG in third place and three shots out of the lead after Monday's first round.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

McCORMICK, S.C. — The 2022-23 season started on a high note for the UWG women's golf team as UWG fired a 296 in the opening round of the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Monday.

Two Wolves finished under par on day one as Ainsley Cowart and Katherine Densmore each shot a 71 to put UWG in third place and three shots out of the lead after Monday's first round.

Trending Videos