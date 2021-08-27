The Carroll County school system announced late Thursday that due to COVID, fewer students will be on campus at the same time at four of their schools starting Monday.
According to a press release, three Carroll County schools will shift to a "hybrid learning method," while one school will move to distance learning method.
Bay Springs Middle School, Temple Middle School, and Temple High School will move to the hybrid learning model beginning Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 10. Those students will return back to traditional face-to face teaching on Sept. 13.
According to Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County school system, a "hybrid learning" schedule has fewer students in the building, which allows for more physical distancing.
“A hybrid schedule has half the students in traditional face-to-face learning and the other half doing distance learning on a given day,” said Cowart. “The next day the students rotate who is face-to-face and who is doing distant learning."
Cowart said this rotation will continue over the short-term period the hybrid schedule is in place.
On the other hand, Whitesburg Elementary will move to a total distance learning model beginning Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. The students will return to traditional face-to face learning Sept. 7.
Cowart said, distance learning is a short-term home online teaching schedule.
However, the modified learning method could be extended beyond Sept. 7, according to the press release.
Carroll County Schools uses three different approaches based on what the situation is to determine what they need to do to combat the spread of COVID.
At the beginning of this school year, county schools started off with "Phase III of the Opening Plan," which means that the school followed the traditional on-site teaching model.
Due to the rapid increase of cases, Carroll County Schools have shifted to Phase II of the 2021-22 Opening Plan, which reflects higher concern for a school's students.
Phase II allows for a mix of different learning options, such as traditional onsite learning, classroom or program closures, hybrid learning, or at-home distance learning as needed.
Phase II also calls for enhanced preventative measures, such as highly encouraging masks indoors, physical distancing when practical, limiting visitors, limiting class changes, limiting large group meetings indoors, specific disinfecting protocols, good hygiene practices, and monitoring for illness.
Cowart said that this was a collaborative effort from the district as well as school leadership.
The district stated that this modified teaching model will be in the best interest of the students, although the district “believes that students benefit from in-person instruction.”
“Reviewing data and conditions with school leadership indicated that a short modification of schedules would be helpful for these four schools in supporting their safety and preventive measures,” said Cowart.
“The district will continue to review data and conditions within our schools on a daily basis, “ said Cowart.
