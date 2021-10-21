The number of COVID patients in Tanner hospitals fell to the lowest level since mid-July this week, an indication that the “Delta wave” continues to ebb in west Georgia.
Meanwhile, vaccinations in Carroll County continue to increase, pushing the number of fully vaccinated residents to 34% of the population.
Unvaccinated COVID patients have made up the majority of those treated at Tanner Health System’s four hospitals since early July. And of the 221 COVID-related deaths in the facilities since February, 190 of those were unvaccinated patients.
According to data released Wednesday, however, the number of COVID cases across all Tanner facilities had dropped to 23, the lowest number the system has seen since the week of July 29, when 44 COVID patients were being treated.
Yet even that number of COVID patients continues to stress resources at Tanner’s facilities in Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, and Wedowee, Alabama. Those patients are being treated alongside patients with cardiac, cancer, or other health issues. Also, Tanner facilities accept patients from across the region, not just Carroll County.
According to information released by Tanner on Tuesday, Carrollton’s facility is at 136% occupancy, while Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica was reported at 175% occupancy.
At the height of the “Delta Wave,” when there were 119 COVID patients hospitalized (only two of whom were vaccinated), the health system reports showed that Tanner / Carrollton was at 145% occupancy and Tanner / Villa Rica was at 188%.
Viruses like COVID mimic living organisms by mutating to be resistant to substances in the body that might kill them. The original COVID virus that entered the United States in early 2020 has since mutated to what was called the Delta variant, a more contagious and aggressive form of the original virus.
According to the health system’s statistics and previous statements by hospital staff, the surge of the Delta variant was first detected in early July. On July 5, the hospital had only three COVID patients. Within five days, however, that number had jumped to nine and by the week of July 17, there were 16 patients being treated -- more than five times the number being treated two weeks earlier.
Since the vaccines became widely available in February, Tanner has been tracking the number of patients who have died at their facilities. Not all of these patients were from the west Georgia area.
According to information released Tuesday, 221 COVID patients have died within that timeframe, an increase of 11 people since the previous week. Of all those deaths, 24 people had been vaccinated, seven had been partially vaccinated, and 190 — 86% — were unvaccinated.
According to state Department of Public Health reports, the number of vaccinations continues to increase in Carroll County.
As of Wednesday, there had been 91,428 doses of the two-dose vaccines administered in the county since they became available. This is a 1,729-dose increase since the previous week. The health department reported that 41% of the county is now partially vaccinated, while 37% have received both doses and deemed to be fully vaccinated.
On July 10, according to the state records, only 30% of the county residents were partially vaccinated, while 27% were fully vaccinated. Thus the number of fully vaccinated residents has increased by 10 percentage points since the Delta variant entered the county.
