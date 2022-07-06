The COVID news isn’t the worst it could be, but neither does it appear to be gone.
In the local area, the positive COVID infection rate was 19.7% for tests administered and analyzed during the past week by Tanner Health System, according to Tony Montcalm, communications manger for the hospital system, who responded to inquiries from the Times-Georgian on Wednesday.
He said that the positive rate was comparable for the past two-week period at 20.8%.
“These are for the tests administered through Tanner. The Georgia Department of Public Health will have different figures by county, since people travel to Tanner (for medical services) from outside Carroll County,” Montcalm explained.
“The figures from DPH may provide a better perspective of community spread,” he added.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was officially a “pandemic”, and the official reporting period for the disease began on that date. Since that the time, a total of 556.7 million cases worldwide have been reported, and there have been 6.3 million COVID-related deaths recorded by WHO.
Based on the totals released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, statewide numbers showed 31,531 new COVID infections for the two-week period that ended July 6, bringing the grand total to 2,066,281 since March 11, 2020. Georgia has reported 32,126 deaths from COVID during the past 27 months.
Countywide, according to the DPH, Carroll County, with a population of 120,119 people, has totaled 14,980 COVID infections and 185 confirmed fatalities during the pandemic.
Comparatively, neighboring counties show the following COVID totals as of July 6:
Coweta (152,001): 32,033 cases 431 deaths
Douglas (151,906): 29,926 cases / 332 deaths
Haralson (30,722): 3,530 cases / 67 deaths
Heard (12,370): 1,512 cases / 35 deaths
Montcalm additionally noted that hospitalizations at Tanner Health System have increased during the same time period.
“We’re seeing increased hospitalizations, though most are not critical,” he said.
As of Wednesday at noon, Tanner Health System currently had 18 hospitalized COVID patients system-wide, including two in ICU beds, according to Montcalm. A week ago, Tanner had 16 hospitalizations throughout the system, but none were occupying an ICU bed.
Also, Tanner Health System has had no change in mortalities attributed to COVID, according to Montcalm.
“We continue to hold at 622 (deaths) throughout the system,” he said.
The deadliest pandemic in world history occurred in 1918 when a deadly strain of influenza that infected an estimated one-third of the world’s population and killed approximately 50 million people.
Tanner Health System’s four hospitals, include Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center — East Alabama in Wedowee, Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, and Higgins General Hospital in Bremen.
Also, THS has numerous behavioral health, outpatient, urgent care, infusion, heart-vascular, maternity and other specialty centers located throughout the west Georgia and east Alabama area.
