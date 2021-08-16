Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson died Sunday after a battle with COVID.
According to Director of Communications, Ashley Hulsey, Hopson had tested positive for COVID about two weeks before his hospitalization earlier this month.
While hospitalized, Hopson had developed a strong case of pneumonia and had been on a ventilator since, Hulsey said.
County officials also said that Hopson had been in a coma following complications from COVID.
According to a Facebook post made by Carroll County on Aug. 10, firefighters with Carroll County Fire Rescue and deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office went to Tanner to stand outside with their vehicles in support of Hopson, who was then being treated in the ICU.
In addition to the first responders, there were passing motorists, patrons, and staff from Tanner who stopped send well wishes for Hopson and all of those suffering from illness at the facility.
Since Hopson’s death was made public, multiple agencies have been posting their condolences to Hopson and his family.
The Temple Police Department, where he was a long-time resident, announced Monday on Facebook that Hopson’s “battle with COVID has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home.”
In the comment section of the post, the community rallied together and shared their gratitude for the services he had provided them.
Chairman Michelle Morgan shared in a statement what stood out the most for her about Hopson.
"Besides his smile and kind demeanor, was the opportunity I had to visit his home several years ago," said Morgan. "There was no doubt if you knew Tommy or visited his beautiful home that he took pride in being a Carroll County Firefighter, as was evident by the firefighter related décor that adorned, he and his wife, Carmen's home."
Chief Tim Padgett added: "I am saddened by the loss of my friend, Tommy Hopson. Tommy proudly served Carroll County Fire Rescue for 31 years and made such an impact within this community.
"His loss will be felt for a long time as he was such an integral part of the day-to-day operations."
Hopson had served at the Carroll County Fire Rescue since 1990. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2020.
He had moved up the ranks, from a firefighter, to station captain, battalion, captain, and most recently served in the capacity of battalion chief since 2016.
At this time, funeral arrangements are pending, and will be announced when they are finalized.
