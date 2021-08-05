As of last Friday, there were 44 cases of COVID in Carrollton-area hospitals — including 10 in VR — reflecting an upsurge in the virus that is already half what the hospitals experienced during the peak of the pandemic.
Hospital officials said this week that this surge is likely due to the Delta variant of the disease, which is more infectious than the version that first entered west Georgia in early 2020.
Area health experts also said that 91% of those now hospitalized for the virus have not been vaccinated. As of Friday, state Department of Health figures shows only 28% of Carroll County’s population are fully dosed with vaccines that health experts say are highly effective against COVID, even current variants like Delta.
On Friday, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, state commissioner of public health, issued a press statement urging vaccinations, pointing out that COVID infections in the state have increased at a rate of 204% over the past two weeks.
Many people diagnosed with COVID can recuperate at home, but the most serious cases require hospitalization. So, the higher numbers in the Tanner Health System reflect an overall surge across the region.
According to figures released Thursday by Tanner Health System, there were 31 COVID patients at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, which is 17% of the beds in the facility. At the Villa Rica medical center, there were 10 patients, and at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, there were three patients.
The 44 patients, not all of whom are from Carroll County, are about half the number of patients that were being treated one year ago, during the peak of the pandemic.
The number also represents a dramatic surge of COVID patients over the past three weeks. There were only three patients hospitalized in all of Tanner’s hospitals on July 3.
Dr. Laura Larson, director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System, told the Times-Georgian last week that she believes the uptick in cases is due to the presence of the Delta variant in west Georgia.
The Delta variant is a mutated form of the original COVID virus. Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving or mutating over time to be resistant to whatever is in a host’s body that might kill it.
Larson said Tanner physicians first noticed an uptick in COVID cases at the end of June. Since then, the rate of positive tests has doubled over the past month.
The Georgia Department of Health reported Friday that since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, 7,708 people in Carroll County have tested positive for COVID; that number is 78 more infections than what was being reported on July 23 and 121 more cases than what was being reported on July 16.
Larson said Wednesday that the youngest person currently hospitalized is age 20; the oldest is 91.
She said that it is difficult to tell the extent to which the Delta variant has entered the region because testing for that version is not done routinely in hospitals, but instead at the laboratories of the state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It certainly looks like the vaccines are helping to prevent most of the hospitalizations and most of the deaths, based on the percentage of people [who] are admitted that are unvaccinated,” Larson said.
So long as the COVID virus is within the human population, experts say it will continue to spawn variants. The only known weapons to remove the virus from the population are the vaccines that have received emergency approval from the federal government.
DPH data shows that, as of the week ending July 23, Carroll County was among those counties in the state designated as “emerging counties of interest.” In fact, Carroll is surrounded by counties with the same designation.
To be an emerging county means that there was a 5% increase in COVID syndrome and more than 5% increase in cases, or a 25% increase in cases and more than 10 cases in the most recent week.
