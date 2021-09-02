Over the last few weeks, COVID updates issued by both Carrollton and Carroll County school officials have shown more city and county school students are being exposed to the virus.
Reports of infections in both systems are posted online and indicate that students attending the county schools have been contracting the virus at a higher rate than those attending the city schools.
As of Aug. 20, county school officials reported 273 cases among their students and 39 cases among their staff members.
However, the cases are not spreading at the rate they were when county school resumed this year. At the start of school, county school officials reported a total of 24 confirmed cases. The following week, county schools had an additional 99 confirmed cases.
After a full two weeks, there were at least 155 more confirmed cases within the county school system. As of Aug. 27, county school officials reported 302 cases, which is 24 more cases than were reported last week.
On the other hand, city school officials have confirmed more cases in one week alone among the students than they have in the past two weeks.
On Aug. 20, city school officials reported 47 cases among students, 118 students quarantined, and nine cases among staff members.
As of Aug. 27, that number had doubled for the students and is now at 92 confirmed cases, with a total of 162 students being quarantined, and 11 cases among staff members.
On Friday, county school officials announced that the system would be taking extra COVID precautions and that four out of 23 of the system would transition to a different teaching method to help mitigate the spread of the virus. That process started on Monday.
“As we continue to look at the rising number of cases across our community, not just in our school system, we will continue to add additional mitigation layers to try to support the community’s effort to lower the number of cases,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System.
According to Superintendent of Carrollton Schools Mark Albertus, although the students are out, they are still able to get their work done.
“Classwork is being shared through Google Classroom so they can stay current with their schoolwork while they are out,” said Albertus.
Albertus also said that the city schools will continue to do what they have done these last few weeks, which involves following the guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“The students have been following the mask mandate, which explains why we are still able to hold in-person learning,” said Albertus.
Albertus said that the majority of the students and staff that have been infected within the city schools were traced to contacts outside the school day.
“Our schools are doing an incredible job managing this, but there are limits to what we can do,” said Albertus. “We are trying our best to minimize COVID from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“We are continuing to clean, disinfect, wear masks, and socially distance. This week will start a modified meal service similar to last year to reduce contact with other students doing breakfast and lunch.”
Albertus said that the school system can not do it alone, they will need the help of the community.
“We need your help,” said Albertus. “When our students leave our care each day, it is up to you to keep them safe and minimize their risk of COVID.
“This is a community issue and it takes all of us to do our part. We do not want to go to virtual learning and we will do whatever we have to do to keep our kids in our building, but we can’t do it without you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.