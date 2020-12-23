Front-line healthcare workers at Wellstar Douglas Hospital began receiving the coronavirus vaccine Monday.
Dr. Debi Dalton, vice president of medical affairs at Wellstar Douglas, was the first at the hospital to be get the first of two doses of the vaccine.
Dalton said she chose to take the vaccine “because it is the right thing to do.”
For those who may be reluctant to take the vaccine, she said “We have created many preventive vaccines such as MMR, Tetanus, flu vaccines and others when technology was not as advanced as it is today. I believe today’s technology has produced a vaccine that will help us get back to our normal lives.”
Dr. Ganesh Pandya, general surgeon at Wellstar Douglas, said he took the vaccine because he works in direct patient care.
“I wanted to set the example for my patients and those that I work with, otherwise, I would not be able to ask them to take the vaccine when I have not,” Pandya said.
For those who are reluctant to take the vaccine, he said, “This is a good vaccine that has proven to be 95% effective with minimal side effects. If 75% of the people would take the vaccine, we could minimize the spread of this disease.”
Christoper Hinkley, a registered nurse who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Wellstar Douglas, said he took the vaccine “because I wanted to do my part to help fight COVID-19.”
“For those who are reluctant to get the vaccine, I would say to them that the vaccine was proven to be safe in all trials and the benefits of taking the vaccine outweighs the risks, so join me,” Hinkley said.
Workers at local hospitals and health departments in Georgia have been first in line to be vaccinated following federal approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month.
Wellstar Health System received the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16 and began administering it to health-care workers the following day at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Officials are pushing to vaccinate all the state’s health-care workers sometime in January.
Seniors and staff in Georgia’s nursing homes are set to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines next week as positive cases continue increasing across the state amid the winter holidays, Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials said Tuesday.
Elderly-care facility residents who have been among the hardest hit since the pandemic sparked in March should start receiving doses next Monday of a vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the second vaccine to roll out so far in Georgia.
The vaccine boost comes as Georgia continues to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the winter holiday season. Georgia reported its highest-ever daily case number of 6,242 positive cases on Tuesday, said state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
Douglas County has had 860 new positive cases in the last two weeks and continues to have high transmission along with the rest of the state.
The worsening winter outbreak has prompted officials to open 60 intensive-care beds at the Georgia World Congress Center starting next week in preparation for peaking capacity at local hospitals, Kemp said. He urged Georgians to take caution this week as families and friends gather for the Christmas.
“This long battle, as long as it’s been, we know it is coming to an end with this vaccine before us,” Kemp said at a news conference Tuesday. “But that being said, we cannot let up.
“We have to continue to focus on celebrating safely to get us through the holidays as normally and as quickly as possible so that we can continue the methodical reopening of our economy and weathering this COVID-19 storm until we can get everyone in our state vaccinated.”
State officials expect to receive 174,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the initial distribution phase, adding to the roughly 125,000 doses Georgia has received so far of the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
About 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine should be in next Monday’s shipment to elderly-care facility residents and staff. The Moderna vaccine can be stored at less-cold temperatures than the Pfizer vaccine.
“We are seeing a miracle of modern science happen right before our eyes,” Kemp said Tuesday. “And it is well needed, I’ll tell you.”
Roughly 95% of the state’s elderly-care facilities have signed up since October to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have providers arrive on-site to administer doses to residents and staff, Toomey said.
Hundreds of health-care facilities, clinics, primary-care physicians and pharmacists have signaled to state officials their willingness to receive the vaccine and administer doses in the coming months.
With vaccines rolling out now for hospitals and elderly-care facilities, Toomey said she anticipates workers in critical jobs like Georgia’s school teachers should start receiving the vaccine in February.
The vaccine likely will not be widely available to the general public until summer 2021, officials have said. An online dashboard at the state DPH website at dph.georgia.gov has been created to track progress on the vaccine’s distribution.
“With now the Moderna vaccine, we can literally cover the state in vaccination,” Toomey said.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
