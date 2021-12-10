Courtney Archie, 36, of Kennesaw, Georgia, died on Nov. 30, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
