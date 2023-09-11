“The facts that were presented are some of the worst set of facts that I have been presented with. I am very sorry to the family for the loss of your loved one,” Judge Erica Tisinger said Monday morning in the Carroll County Courthouse. Tisinger presided over the case of Dakota Greenwood who pleaded guilty but mentally ill for his role in the murder of his grandmother Clovis Pruitt.
Dakota Greenwood was sentenced to life with possibility of parole which he will not be eligible for until 30 years from now for Malice Murder, 5 years for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony consecutive to count one, and 10 years consecutive to count six for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.
Dakota Greenwood, who was 31 at the time of the murder, confessed to Carroll County deputies during the interview that he was responsible for shooting and killing his grandmother on May 22, 2022.
According to the factual basis presented in court Monday by Todd, “The information the Sheriff’s Office received was via a 911 call by the complainants, Dakota Greenwood and Deborah Freeman. They advised 911 that a masked African American male ran into the house, exchanged gunfire with the victim in this case Mrs. Clovis Pruitt. The masked African American male shot Mrs. Clovis Pruitt and then fled the residence.”
However, according to the factual basis from Todd, “Deputies arrived and set up a perimeter and tried to locate this masked African American male, but when deputies arrived at the scene, they found Ms. Freeman inside of the residence cleaning up the crime scene. She was actively mopping up blood around Mrs. Pruitt’s body.”
“It became apparent to law enforcement that what had been reported was not what had actually occurred inside of the residence.” Todd continued, “Primarily one of the things that they looked to was both the conduct of Ms. Freeman and Mr. Greenwood, but also the fact there was no evidence inside of the residence of there having been an exchange of gunfire between Mrs. Pruitt and this unknown home invader.”
Todd noted that during the investigation no bullet defects were found to have occurred and there were no shell casings around the area. Mrs. Pruitt received three gunshot wounds, none of which exited her body.
After Dakota Greenwood admitted to the crimes, search warrants were obtained for the residence and Dakota Greenwood’s phone. During the search of the residence the shell casings, murder weapon and other firearms were found that belonged to Dakota Greenwood. During the search of the phone messages, investigators found messages discussing murdering Mrs. Pruitt.
Members of the family gave statements for Todd to read to the court and others members stepped forward to give statements of their own. Two that stepped forward were Nathaniel and Laura Greenwood.
Nathaniel spoke on behalf of himself and Laura saying, “I was woken up by a phone call from my little sister telling me that our nana was shot and killed by our cousin. I don’t have the words to describe all of the emotions I was feeling.”
Nathaniel Greenwood went on to discuss what happened when he and his family arrived at Mrs. Pruitt’s residence on Askin Creek Road, “The first thing we saw when entering my grandparents home was my grandfather, who was suffering from dementia and stage four lung cancer, sitting on the couch with his feet in my nana’s blood.” Greenwood continued adding, “Hearing my wife volunteer to clean up my nana’s blood is something I never thought I would have to hear. I say all this to try to give you just a glimpse of what my family and myself went through since nana was taken from us.”
Many members of Pruitt’s family gave similar statements to Nathaniel Greenwood.
Freeman is still awaiting trial for her alleged role in the murder of Clovis Pruitt.
