“The facts that were presented are some of the worst set of facts that I have been presented with. I am very sorry to the family for the loss of your loved one,” Judge Erica Tisinger said Monday morning in the Carroll County Courthouse. Tisinger presided over the case of Dakota Greenwood who pleaded guilty but mentally ill for his role in the murder of his grandmother Clovis Pruitt.

Dakota Greenwood was sentenced to life with possibility of parole which he will not be eligible for until 30 years from now for Malice Murder, 5 years for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony consecutive to count one, and 10 years consecutive to count six for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.