I wasn’t there, but I heard about a community gathering last Sunday at Tabernacle Baptist Church to pray for our students, educators, and families. It was a racially diverse group, and as the evening progressed, the Holy Spirit broke down the dividing walls and sent a fresh, holy wind upon those gathered. It was a little like Pentecost, with people praying in English and Spanish, all for our children to be protected, nurtured, and strengthened for learning.

This gathering happened through the leadership of the Martin Luther King Day Coalition and the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance. On the first Monday of the month, the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance meets at Tanner Hospital for a meal and fellowship. I’ve been part of this group since 1994, which I think makes me the longest tenured member. Being with my sisters and brothers who serve our churches and other ministries in our community gives me a deep sense of connection to the wide body of Christ.