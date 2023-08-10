I wasn’t there, but I heard about a community gathering last Sunday at Tabernacle Baptist Church to pray for our students, educators, and families. It was a racially diverse group, and as the evening progressed, the Holy Spirit broke down the dividing walls and sent a fresh, holy wind upon those gathered. It was a little like Pentecost, with people praying in English and Spanish, all for our children to be protected, nurtured, and strengthened for learning.
This gathering happened through the leadership of the Martin Luther King Day Coalition and the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance. On the first Monday of the month, the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance meets at Tanner Hospital for a meal and fellowship. I’ve been part of this group since 1994, which I think makes me the longest tenured member. Being with my sisters and brothers who serve our churches and other ministries in our community gives me a deep sense of connection to the wide body of Christ.
Our current group that attends is diverse—big steeple churches, non-denominational fellowships, and specialized outreach ministries. It’s the most racially and theologically diverse group that I can remember. Our president, Dr. Edward Landrum, pastor of Mighty Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, has invited our group to be engaged in a courageous conversation. We have recognized the long-standing elephant in the room, the sin of racism in the church. Until the church faces its history of deep-seated racism and repents for the harm caused by denying the image of God in people of color, it can’t fully follow Jesus where he is going. Because Jesus is seeking the poor and hungry, setting the captives free, and lifting up those who are left out. Jesus is breaking down the walls that separate us. At least, that’s what the Bible says. So, we’re having a courageous conversation about racism. Come Holy Spirit!
I’m not under the illusion that a bunch of pastor types can change the church. We are not that influential or powerful. What I do hope is that the conversations we start can spill over into our sermons and our Bible studies, our Sunday schools, and our mission. As spiritual leaders, pastors have the responsibility to speak truth to power, including the power in the pews. That is not always a comfortable thing, especially when that power could get upset with you and fire you. But pastors who worry about pleasing people in the pews will soon find themselves out of a job anyway, because you can’t please everyone all the time. There are as many different opinions in church as there are stars in the heavens. I find that it’s best to please God and pray that others will hear the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit. If I’m faithful as a preacher, teacher, and pastor to share the Word of God that has been given to me through prayerful discernment, then God will do the heavy lifting of changing hearts and minds. The reason this little band of spiritual leaders is having a courageous conversation about the sin of racism in the church is because we’ve been called. We have been called for such a time as this. There is no other explanation. We’re not that brave. We may be that faithful, which is why God could use this experiment in holy conversation to do something new in Carroll County. If we can share what we are learning with God’s people, then God can take the leaven and multiply the loaves and fishes of justice and love. Preachers are not powerful, but we do have a pulpit, a place where weekly, people sit and listen for 20-30 minutes and trust that the words being spoken are the Word of God. These days, fewer and fewer people find time or inclination to enter this space, but I try to remember when I look out and see empty seats, that Jesus started his movement with a dozen men and a bunch of mostly unnamed women disciples who became known for turning the world upside down. This is God’s holy work through us, and it’s time to create the beloved community here on earth as it is in heaven.
