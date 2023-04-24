First Responders

A group of gratitude: From left, firefighter II David Scruggs and firefighter Isabella Fritz with Carroll County Fire Rescue; EMT Sydney Chafin and paramedic Bailey Morgan with West Georgia Ambulance; residents Charles and Becky Allen; and Carroll County Emergency 911 dispatchers Lacie Lambert, Stephanie Whitlow and Melissa Smith. In early May, when Becky Allen went into cardiac arrest, her husband of 57 years, Charles Allen, called 911, setting of a chain of rescue that involved the first responders and dispatchers pictured.

As firefighter Isabella Fritz approached Charles and Becky Allen outside the Carroll County Emergency 911 center one morning, Charles Allen pointed at her.

“I remember this one,” he told his wife of 57 years. “She’s the one who jumped up in bed with you, trying to get you in the floor.”

