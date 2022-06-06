Two residents of Carroll County have filed a lawsuit against the city of Villa Rica asking for $1.5 million for the encroachment of their cemetery plot in Hillcrest Cemetery.
John and Jodi Mount, plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city of Villa Rica on May 26, 2022 through their attorney, Glen Stinson from Dallas.
The lawsuit lists Mayor Gil McDougal, all five council members, J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service and Jeffrey Sullivan and Shannon Pounds as successors in interest, heirs, or beneficiaries to the deceased David and Elizabeth Sullivan as the defendants in this case.
The complaint from the Mounts states, “The defendants have all acted jointly and severally to commit willful and continuing trespass on the property of the plaintiffs of which the plaintiffs are record title holders to Lots M-19-C-D being located at Hillcrest Cemetery, Bankhead Highway, Villa Rica, Georgia.”
According to the Georgia Warranty Deed, the Mounts have owned their cemetery lot since Dec. 15, 2014 and paid $2,000 for two lots.
The defendants, Jeffrey Sullivan and Shannon Pounds, have constructed a wall around Lots M-19A-B which has caused damage to the Mounts cemetery lots, according to the official complaint.
The plaintiffs are accusing the city of Villa Rica of negligently failing to comply with its responsibilities to keep accurate records of conveyances as required by Chapter 10 cemeteries, article one, the lawsuit said.
“All of these defendants and any agents, contractors, or others assisting any of these defendants, knew or should have known that nothing should be buried, constructed, or placed on Lots M19-B due to the fact that there has never been any conveyance to the city of Villa Rica to anyone concerning Lot M19-B,” the lawsuit states.
According to the Georgia Warranty Deed, David and Elizabeth Sullivan purchased Lot M19-A for $1,000 on Nov. 10, 2010. The Mounts are also accusing the city of Villa Rica of failing to convey deeds or ownership concerning cemetery plots and disregarded their ordinance of keeping records.
The complaint further states that the grave monument on the plaintiff’s property has been allegedly damaged, moved, and defaced by these defendants jointly and severally in violation of O.C.G.A. 50-3-1(b)(6).
“The city of Villa Rica has compounded the problem with the ownership of these cemetery plots by their failure to comply with Chapter 10 cemeteries, Article I., In general, section 10-3(c) records,” the lawsuit states.
For the damages and emotional distress endured by the Mounts, they are requesting over $1 million dollars in reparations.
On April 19, 2022, Villa Rica City Attorney David Mecklin Jr. denied the plaintiffs claims pursuant to the Ante Litem Notices.
“The City has received and reviewed the lawsuit filed by John and Jodi Mount related to the Hillcrest Cemetery. The City has denied the claims made in the Mounts action and will vigorously defend itself in the case. It would be inappropriate to comment further until the City files its responsive pleadings in the matter,” a statement on behalf of the city of Villa Rica said.
