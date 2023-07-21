The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Justin Miller, 38, and Rebecca Miller, 37, both of Carrollton. Both were charged with First Degree Felony Cruelty to Children and three counts of Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.
Justin Miller was also charged with additional sex crimes, according to CCSO.
The initial report was received by deputies on July 16, 2023, and the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) was informed as well.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence in order to search for articles of clothes that may contain the DNA of Justin Miller and the victim as well as obtaining DNA from him via buccal swabs.
The warrant also allowed investigators to take photographs of the inside and outside of the residence where the crime reportedly occurred as well as for the phone of the victim and Justin Miller.
Upon investigators arriving at the residence, the search warrant was executed and Justin and Rebecca Miller, as well as the victim, were interviewed on the scene.
Justin Miller denied the allegations, and he and Rebecca Miller both allegedly said that the victim was making up the story.
Justin Miller did allegedly acknowledge that he may have inappropriate images of the victim on his email account, but told law enforcement that he did not take them.
Investigators then proceeded to make entry into the residence for photographs to find what was described within the synopsis of their report as “deplorable conditions” due to the amount of trash, animal feces and urine, clothing and rotting food that the investigators saw throughout the home. Investigators found approximately 18 cats inside the residence along with five dogs, two snakes and three dogs tethered to trees.
It was noted in the CCSO’s synopsis that there was inadequate food and water being provided to the animals and the snakes that stayed in the residence lacked the necessary heat source within the enclosures. The odor within the residence was described as “overwhelming” and of ammonia from the amount of animal urine and feces.
It allegedly appeared that neither bathroom appeared to have been used properly as there were used feminine hygiene products piled in the floor of the bathrooms. The victim expressed their embarrassment as they walked investigators through the residence. Due to the conditions of both the home and animals, investigators made the decision to contact Animal Control to respond and take custody of the animals. The victim was later turned over to a family member.
During the investigation, it was allegedly found that Justin Miller’s cell phone contained inappropriate content of the 14-year old victim. On July 18, warrants were secured for the arrest of Justin and Rebecca Miller. Additional search warrants were signed to take additional photographs of the animals, as well as permitting collection of the video recording system and taking custody of the animals to be turned over to Animal Control.
As investigators and deputies responded to the residence with Animal Control, Justin Miller allegedly fled on foot but was subsequently captured and taken to the Sheriff’s Office along with Rebecca Miller. Investigators conducted a Mirandized interview with Justin Miller in which he allegedly made an admission to the acts for which he was charged. Justin Miller further made admissions to other offenses as well and will have additional warrants secured at a later time.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
