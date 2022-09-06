Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Carroll County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down five-tenths of a percent over June.
A year ago, Carroll's unemployment rate was 3.7 percent at the end of July, almost a full point better than last year at this time.
“This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” Commissioner Butler noted.
“As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before,” he added.
The local labor force decreased in July by 244 to 57,668, which is up 1,350 over the year.
Carroll County ended July with 56,042 employed residents. That number increased by 41 in July and was up 1,794 as compared to July, 2021.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor's 2021 Area Labor Profile, Carroll County has a work force that totaled 56,140, which ranked fourth in the west Georgia region behind Paulding (89,362), Coweta (76,218), and Douglas (74,001).
Initial claims for unemployment increased by 29 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were down about 53 percent.
The estimated population of Carroll County in 2021 was 121,968, as noted on the GDOL website.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 609 active job postings in Carroll County for July.
