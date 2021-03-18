Carroll County’s unemployment rate saw a slight decrease in January as the statewide jobless rate also declined.
The county rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points, bringing the rate to 4.9%, according to a statement issued Thursday by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. A year ago, the rate was 3.7%.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 11% in January. When compared to last January, which was before the coronavirus pandemic began to affect businesses, claims were up by about 242%, according to Butler’s statement.
Meanwhile, across the Three Rivers region, of which Carroll County is a part, the unemployment rate fell by 0.6 percentage points, bringing the rate to 5.1%. A year ago, the rate was 3.5% for the region that also includes Butts, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.
Initial unemployment claims for the region increased by 15% in January. Compared to the previous January, claims were up by about 191%.
“In January we saw the rate drop across all regions and counties,” Butler said. “Starting the year off strong with such a positive indicator is promising, especially as we learn to adapt to this ever-changing workforce due to COVID.”
Carroll County ended January with 52,151 employed residents, according to the labor department. The number increased by 22 in January but was down 2,224 as compared to last year.
The county labor force decreased in January by 288. The January total was 54,826. That number is down by 1,638 from the total from January 2020.
Within the Three Rivers region, January ended with 236,002 employed residents. The number increased by 194 in January but was down 10,103 as compared to last year.
The regional labor force decreased in January by 1,324. The January total was 248,719. That number is down by 6,282 from the total from January 2020, according to labor department data.
The labor department’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 915 active job postings in Carroll County and 3,546 job postings in the Three Rivers region.
