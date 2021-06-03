Carroll County’s jobless numbers continued to improve in April, especially when compared to last year and the onset of the pandemic economy.
According to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the county decreased by 0.3 percentage points since March, bringing the current rate to 3.5%.
The number is striking when compared with the rate of 12.6% in April 2020. It was then that the coronavirus pandemic forced several businesses to close temporarily to halt the spread of COVID-19, leaving hundreds of workers idled.
The same all-round improvement in unemployment was reflected across the 10-county Three Rivers area, of which Carroll County is a part.
“We had another strong month in April,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler in a statement. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”
The county’s showed positive increases for every key indicator in April, according to the Labor Department’s report.
The labor force in the county increased by 92 people since March, a small number but still 2,235 more people than the April 2020 workforce. All together, the county had 53,674 employed residents in April, up by 6,971 when compared to last year.
Initial unemployment claims decreased by a full 20% in April. When compared to the same month last year, claims were down by 90%.
Across the Three- Rivers region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties, the unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percentage points, bringing the rate to 3.7%.
Initial unemployment claims across Three Rivers decreased 17%; when compared to last April, those claims were down by about 92%, the Labor Department said.
