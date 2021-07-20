The Carroll County Health Department will be offering back-to-school immunization shots on July 30.
Immunization day will be held at the Carroll County Health Department, located at 1004 Newnan Road.
Health officials will be giving out shots from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be closed for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“We will have three registered nurses available to administer vaccines,” said District 4 Media Relations Specialist Hayla Folden.
“It will be for any back-to-school vaccines, regardless of school,” said Holden.
Per health department regulations, those who are transferring from out of state or out of the country must have their immunization record with them.
Keeping track of this information enables health officials to report any adverse side effects that might occur, see a comprehensive timeline of all vaccinations a patient has received, as well as communicate with other healthcare providers about the health of the patient.
“The parents will need to bring their insurance information if they do have some type of insurance,” said Folden. “If they are transferring in from out of state we will need their immunization records ahead of time for us to transfer them to Georgia, or they can bring it with them the day of the vaccination.”
According to a release sent out by the health department, they accept most major insurance. However, the families with no insurance are also welcomed at this time.
“The cost for those patients without insurance will be $21.93 per vaccine,” said Holden.
No appointments are needed for parents who would like their children to receive the shots. Therefore, Holden said, the vaccination process can vary depending on the patients being seen and the time they arrive.
“How long the process is will depend on how busy we are,” said Folden. “It is hard to say since it will be walk-in only, no appointments.”
As for COVID vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine was the first vaccine manufacturer to gain emergency use authorization for those aged 12 and over.
The company demonstrated in a March clinical trial that its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in study participants who were ages 12 to 15. Therefore, the Pfizer vaccines will be administered for all the younger children beginning school, including those ages 12 and up.
For interested individuals who may have questions concerning their insurance being accepted, please call 770-836-6667 for more information.
