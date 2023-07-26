The offices of the Carroll County Tax Commissioner, the Tax/Tag Office, and Department of Community Development are now up and running at their new temporary location at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
The departments were located for many years in the old College Street School building two blocks from the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton. The three offices are now located on the site that was home for many years to the Carroll County campus of West Georgia Technical College across Highway 16 from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
However, some people who have county tax business to transact, specifically vehicle registration and tag renewals, are having issues getting adjusted to the new location.
As one citizen, Janie Burgess, noted while waiting to get served Tuesday morning at the new site, she first went to the old tax office on College Street in Carrollton out of habit.
“I saw some notices on social media about the change in location, but frankly I forgot about it,” she said.
According to Carroll County Tax Commissioner Vickie Bearden, there has been some confusion, despite the prominent placement of signage at the College Street site directing people to the new office on Newnan Road.
“We are getting more signs here at our new location directing people to enter the south end entrance, the second entrance coming from the bypass,” she explained.
“Once you enter the lot, parking will be straight ahead. The entrance is on the side of the main building,” Bearden added.
In a brief phone interview with the Times-Georgian on Wednesday morning, Bearden said that things have been moving smoothly and that the additional signage should help citizens find the correct location to transact their business.
Also, the large electronic message board that had been utilized by West Georgia Technical College for public messaging will be reconfigured and utilized by the Tax Commissioner Office.
The Tax and Tag Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Citizens who are processing a title should arrive by 4:30 p.m.
However, it should be noted that Carroll County Tax Assessors Office is still open at the College Street site in Carrollton and will remain there until it re-opens and joins the Tax/Tag Office at the Newnan Road location on Aug. 12.
