Business is brisk at county's new tag office

Business was brisk at the Carroll County Tag Office when it opened in its new location on Tuesday morning. Previously located at 423 College Street off two blocks from the Carroll County Courthouse, the new offices are now in the previous West Georgia Tech facility across from the Carroll County Jail on Newnan Road in Carrollton. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. New signage is in the process of being placed.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

The offices of the Carroll County Tax Commissioner, the Tax/Tag Office, and Department of Community Development are now up and running at their new temporary location at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton.

The departments were located for many years in the old College Street School building two blocks from the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton. The three offices are now located on the site that was home for many years to the Carroll County campus of West Georgia Technical College across Highway 16 from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.