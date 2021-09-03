To understand the competing concerns over land use and development in Carroll County, you would need three arms – or at least three hands.
On the one hand, there are people who are concerned with preserving the agricultural heritage and rural nature of the county. On the other hand, there are property owners who have the right to sell their land for its best value. But on the other other hand, there are people who favor development, just so long as it’s not too much — or too close to their backyard.
The inherent conflict between preservation and development was on display Thursday during a 46-minute discussion at a work session for the county Board of Commissioners. The debate was over a proposal to amend a county ordinance regulating the subdivision of land, a plan that has lit up social media like a spreading prairie fire.
The amendment would place a time limit on how many times a property owner can subdivide land zoned for agriculture while claiming an exemption from the county’s standard subdivision ordinance. Currently such property owners can only divide their land into four lots to claim the exemption. The amendment would restrict those owners from making further subdivisions for 24 months if they want to continue to claim the exemption.
The standard subdivision rule requires developers to fill seven requirements, including internal roads, specific amounts of road frontage, setback specifications, etc.
Critics have argued that the new rule would improperly interfere with a landowner’s rights to do as they see fit with their land – specifically, sell the land for development.
During Thursday’s work session, District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds backed the amendment, but faced some pushback by fellow commissioners, including District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee.
The matter will be up for a possible vote when the commissioners next meet on Sept. 7, although it is likely the matter will be postponed so that the board can consider it further.
Reynolds stressed that he was responding to concerns from constituents and to a subdivision proposal in his district that would have the effect, he said, of “ruining good farmland.”
He argued that such a development was possible because there was no time limit between how many times four-lot parcels could be further split. That, he argued, is a loophole that impairs the county's interest in protecting farmland.
“It can be split four times on Monday, and then four times on Tuesday, and then four more times on Wednesday … so that you can get it split 47 times, or however many times you want to, over a period of a few days," Reynolds said.
If there are no limits on how many times agricultural land can be divided, Reynolds said, there is, in effect, no protection of agriculture property.
“If we don't want that to take place, the answer is to put some time limit as other counties have done.”
District 3 Commissioner Lee, however, said that he ‘totally disagreed” with Reynolds’ position.
“You have people that, in the past, have bought big plots of land, put their whole retirement in it, to someday to be able to sell that to a developer,” Lee said. “What we're about to do is limit them, to lose their retirement. I mean, this is not right.
“Control growth, that we know what we want, I agree,” Lee added. “But to put limitations on [people], is just not right.”
Lee’s statement was greeted with applause from the spectator gallery, but Reynolds noted that his constituents in Roopville would applaud just as loudly for his position.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance appeared to steer a middle course, noting that “its not government’s responsibility to regulate everything,” while noting that he supported the preservation of agricultural lands.
“There might be an opportunity that there could be a happy medium, to still cover the main basis of what you're trying to accomplish, Commissioner Reynolds, and it might be an opportunity that [land owners] would feel they wouldn't be hamstrung either,” Chance said.
“I want to do what's right,” Chance added, “And I don't deviate from [the] goal of what you're trying to accomplish. But in the same note, sometimes in government, we can pass things and inadvertently cause a heartache or hardship on others that we didn't originally intend to be there.”
Steve Fuller, of District 4, wondered why property owners might not follow the standard rules for creating subdivisions.
Ben Skipper, the county’s Community Development director, replied, noting that developers follow the expensive sidewalk and road requirements called for by the county’s subdivision ordinances.
But those 20-year-old regulations, he said, did not suit current homeowner expectations, or what the county itself has been encouraging.
“The rules never contemplated a four-acre lot subdivision,” Skipper said, explaining that the regulations were written when the county was approving half-acre and one-acre lot subdivisions.
Since the end of the 2008 homebuilding recession, he said, the county has been encouraging four-acre lots.
“The reason that [the commissioners] have people calling you from the real estate development community is that there's a gap between these two requirements,” Skipper said.
He explained the ordinances never changed with the shift to larger lots. In rural areas, requirements for curbs and gutters don’t make sense because the county does not curb and gutter its roads.
“That’s why you're seeing final plat exemptions; it’s because the exemption doesn't require you to curb and gutter the side of the road, Skipper said.
Lee and Fuller suggested that the commission should focus on the difference Skipper mentioned, and Lee requested county staff to look at that matter.
The issue is on the agenda for the commission’s next meeting, now set for 6 p.m., Sept. 7 at the historic Carroll County courthouse.
However, at the conclusion of the work session, District 6 Commissioner George Chambers indicated that he would move to amend the agenda, putting off discussion of the ordinance amendment for 30 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.